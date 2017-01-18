Heavenly Food Pantry adds hours

The Heavenly Food Pantry at the First Congregational Church in Essex Jct. will be offering an extra night a month to provide food for families in need.

The modified offering will include all food in the cupboards plus meat, eggs and breads, and will be scheduled the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Church administrator Jen Dooley said the new hours are aimed at making the pantry more convenient, “so presumably somebody who’s working a day shift would be available to get to it after work,” she said.

Village trustee Lori Houghton informed the board of trustees that 20 fam- ilies took advantage of the new hours on January 9.