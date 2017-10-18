Heart & sole: Essex reflexologist debuts new book

By Michaela Halnon

An 80-year-old man came to Geraldine Villeneuve’s reflexology practice in her Essex home as a last resort four years ago. Suffering from chronic back pain, he’d tried nearly everything to alleviate the ache to no avail.

Assessing his feet with the traditional metal device seen in many shoe stores, Villeneuve told the man he measured a size 15. With great exclaim, he reported he’d worn a size 12 shoe to the appointment without pain.

“Yes, but after this session I’m going to relax your joints, the muscles that move your feet are going to get relieved from tension and [those shoes] are going to feel very small,” Villeneuve remembers telling him.

After the appointment, he looked down at his shoes with astonishment and told Villeneuve he couldn’t bear put them on. He walked out barefoot.

Villeneuve, a Vermont native, has practiced reflexology in her cozy home office on Saxon Hill Road for the last five years and sees about 12 people a week, but her involvement in the unusual practice dates back more than three decades.

“Your feet together represent your entire body,” Villeneuve said. “When I look at someone’s feet I can see exactly what’s happening in their body — where their stress is, where their chronic ligament problems are — based on what their feet look like.”

Recently, she decided to put that expertise down on paper and published “Put Your Best Feet Forward,” a book explaining the “causes and cures of foot pain” written for the layperson.

Among chapters like “The Disappearing Little Toe” and “The Relationship between the Arch of the Foot and the Spine,” Villeneuve’s book includes a “foot reflexology map” she produced by tracing her own feet.

The tips of the toes are labeled “brain,” while a section on the outer edge of the foot reads “shoulder.” Along the arch, cervicals, thoracics, lumbars, sacrum and tailbone are listed in ascending order.

A thumb and finger “walking technique,” applied to those reflex areas can create a response in the corresponding part of the body, Villeneuve writes. She said reflexology can soothe the nervous system and open up circulatory processes.

“The feet will be the last to complain,” Villeneuve said. “Most of the time the feet will not exhibit pain, but the body will.”

In college, Villeneuve first studied physical education before changing her major to therapeutic recreation. A former gymnast, she keenly understood the importance of steady feet.

“I really liked the association of the balance of the muscle,” Villeneuve said. “How one muscle moves you one way and it has an opposing muscle that moves you in the opposite direction.”

In 1981, the summer after Villeneuve’s sophomore year, her mother brought home a stack of new-age healing arts books. Leafing through one volume, Villeneuve found a foot map not entirely unlike the one she’s since published.

“I thought, ‘what is that? That’s just ridiculous,’” Villeneuve said. “And I couldn’t stop looking at it.”

She Xeroxed a copy of the diagram and accompanying chapter, studying and fiddling around with the idea in her free time. Then, a summer job working with the elderly provided an opportunity to try the practice out on clients.

Villeneuve developed a routine of sorts, applying the techniques she’d absorbed through reading and marveling as her clients mood, disposition and facial tone improved before her eyes.

At an unrelated conference in five years later, she (literally) bumped into a woman who owned a reflexology school in Manhattan. Villeneuve signed up, integrated the learning into her knowledge base and, soon thereafter, moved to Seattle to start a school of her own.

By then, she’d also obtained a medical massage license and was working with injured patients in between developing a 300-hour certification course for budding reflexologists and inviting industry experts from across the world to function as guest instructors. The west coast practice, which she sold 18 years ago, is still thriving under new ownership.

One guest instructor, William Rundquist, introduced Villeneuve to joint mobilization of the foot and lower leg and eventually became her mentor. The partnership led to the development of Villeneuve’s trademarked style of treatment, “structural reflexology,” in 2013.

Back in her Essex home, Villeneuve dashed in bare feet to fetch a skeletal model. Speaking with a soothing passion in between sips of coffee, she walked through the wide-reaching fallout prompted by weakened foot muscles.

“It may not show up for years, but it will,” Villeneuve said of the bad shoe syndrome. “You don’t know why you’ve got chronic congestion in the nose or why your neck is chronically sore, why your low back hurts all the time — it has to do with how well you’re allowing your spring to engage while it’s in a shoe.”

Villeneuve said she frequently uses the skeletal foot during appointments to show clients exactly what’s happening on their body. She’ll also take an ink print of the soles and, of course, sneak a peek at the footwear her clients trotted in wearing.

Many highly structured shoes marketed as orthopedic can be the most harmful, she noted, a notion some clients have a hard time accepting.

“People defend their shoes all the time; I mean, it’s our persona,” Villeneuve said. “What we put on our feet is our costume, it’s like who we are. Some people are really invested.”

If and when she convinces clients to change their everyday footwear, Villeneuve rarely needs to work on their feet multiple times after she’s “cleaned up the messes” in the first two-hour session.

“It can be so simple to make a change that has been chronic for years simply by changing your shoes and understanding how your feet really are your foundation and need to be given the best care,” Villeneuve said.

Just this spring, Villeneuve said the daughter of her 80-year-old client with back pain came in for a treatment herself. Her father had been pain-free ever since their first meeting.

Villeneuve will hold a book signing and read an excerpt at Phoenix Books in Essex on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Copies are also available for sale at Barnes and Noble and Amazon. She writes frequent blog posts at www.putyourbestfeet

forward.com.