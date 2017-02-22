Gymnastics wins 12th-straight state title

By Colin Flanders

Another one for the rafters.

While cruising to a undefeated 8-0 record this season, Essex saved the best for last, capturing its 12th-straight state championship last weekend en route to its highest score of the season, 144.25.

CVU kept it close, racking up 139.78 points, but was no match for the powerhouse Hornets, who also boasted the top two individual scorers.

In fact, Essex senior Allison Green defended her 2016 individual championship by besting teammate Abigail Gehsmann, 36.755 to 36.65 — just over one tenth of a point. Lindsey Gleason followed up in fifth at 34.7.

The Hornets jumped out to an early lead as Green won the vault with a score of 8.85. Kylie Svarczkopf and Gehsmann placed in third and sixth, respectively.

Gehsmann then bounced back to take first in the bars after a nearly flawless routine, scoring 9.675. Other notable finishes include Mya Dusablon’s third in the bars and Svarczkopf’s third on the beam.

The win not only adds to Essex’s historic run, but marks the 25th state title for the gymnastics squad.

“It’s been a privilege to coach this incredible group,” head coach Ashley Godin said. “Their talent is obvious, but they truly defined teamwork this year and overcame any adversity they faced together. They became a family, and we couldn’t be more proud of that. This was a season to remember.”