Green Mtn. Aquatics hosts annual winter meet

Essex native Ross Macy comes up for air during the 200-yard butterfly race for Green Mountain Aquatics last weekend. GMA hosted 10 teams and 290 athletes taking part in 74 events at St. Michael’s College over the three-day event. Standout swimmers included Tess Day, Zach Mitchell, Alexis LaFountain, Rudd Day, Thomas Denton, Allie Croke, Geoffrey DeBrosse, Cassie Woodson, Oliver Austin and Casey Keenan. (Photo by Finest Image Photography)
