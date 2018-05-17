The clean-up by volunteers and municipal employees resulted in removal of 4.04 tons of trash from roadsides, parks, and along stream banks as a part of Green-Up Day activities.

In addition, over 154 tires were recovered and recycled. Approximately 75 man-hours were put in by Public Works and Recreational Department staff working either prior to or on Green-Up Day and another 50 hours afterwards collecting the packed bags, furniture and tires and delivering those products to the Chittenden County Solid Waste District Drop-off Center. Staff from the Parks and Recreation Department as well as Green-Up Day Coordinators helped organize the pick-up crews and coordinate clean-up locations.

Areas along many of the Town and Village waterways, including Alder, Indian, and Sunderland Brook as well as the Browns and Winooski Rivers were cleaned, as well as numerous roadsides and parks.

The accumulation of trash along the roadsides and in streams is an ongoing problem and everyone needs to do their part. It is important to keep waste material out of our waterways, including pet waste.

Information on what you can do as an individual during the rest of the year can be found at www.rethinkrunoff.org. During the year, if a resident is aware of a particular non-residential site that needs clean-up, please contact either the Town Public Works Department at 878-1344 or the Village Public Works Department at 878-6944.

– Town and Village Public Works, Recreation Departments and Green-Up Day Coordinators