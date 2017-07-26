By Lou Ann Pioli

I recently came across a quote that said, “It’s not happy people who are thankful. It’s thankful people who are happy.” I’ve believed this for quite some time, but I wanted to dig deeper into the scientific evidence of that sentiment. I was both astonished and pleased with the number of clinical studies that have been done regarding the benefits of gratitude on our health.

Robert A. Emmons, a professor of psychology at UC Davis, has done much research on the link between gratitude and wellbeing. Says Emmons, “Clinical trials indicate that the practice of gratitude can have dramatic and lasting effects in a person’s life. It can lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep.” His studies also found that people who keep a gratitude journal have a reduced dietary fat intake- as much as 25 percent lower. Stress hormones such as cortisol are 23 percent lower in grateful people. And, very importantly to our senior population, practicing gratitude daily can reduce the effects of aging on the brain. Emmons research further confirms that gratitude increases happiness and reduces depression.

Especially as we age, when it is not uncommon to face many different kinds of loss –the loss of one’s spouse or loved one, loss of eyesight and/or hearing, loss of mobility, loss of independence, loss of one’s home, etc. – feelings of depression can set in. So, how do we practice gratitude so that we can reap the mental and physical benefits and overcome the feelings of being downtrodden?

One of the most effective tools is journaling. One does not have to be a poet or professional writer to create a gratitude or joy journal. A notebook and a writing utensil is all you’ll need to get started. The key is to notice something every day that made you smile, warmed your heart or brought you joy. It doesn’t have to be something big or notorious.

A few things that come to my mind are hearing my son share an experience that touched him in his role as teacher or coach. Or receiving a new photo of my newborn grandson. Or watching as a mourning dove strolled across my balcony railing inspecting my cherry tomato plants (I dubbed it my “quality control supervisor.”) Others have mentioned the sound of a baby’s laughter, a beautiful sunset, a rainbow, an act of kindness from a friend or a stranger, sharing a game or a meal with someone whose company you enjoy, receiving a compliment or a hug. It’s often the little things that can make the most lasting impression. Once entered in this journal, if you’re having an exceptionally bad day, read through some of your own entries. Often just remembering those moments can help you to feel better and get back in touch with your own joy and gratitude.

An easy tip if you’re having a bad time and can’t think of anything to be grateful for is to make an effort to express gratitude. Say thank you. Expressing gratitude enhances relationships and can help you to focus on something good in your life. It only takes a moment to notice someone’s efforts to brighten your day or make your life a little easier or to simply be grateful for another day. One of my dearest friends suffered for two years with stage four breast cancer, yet every day when I called her to see how she was doing, her reply was, “Every day above ground is a great day,” and that’s how she lived her final years, in gratitude for another day. Here’s hoping we each learn to find things to be thankful for each day.

Coordinator, Essex Area Senior Center

Essex Area Senior Center is located at 2 Lincoln St. at the Five Corners in Essex Jct. Please call 876-5087 or visit our website at www.essexvtseniors.org for more information.