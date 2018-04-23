The Essex Jct. Fire Department responded to a large grass fire today that fire officials say was accidentally started by a young child playing with a lighter.

The department responded to a residence at Old Colchester Road just before 3 p.m. to find the fire had consumed several pieces of equipment, including a lawn mower, and burned about a quarter-acre.

They closed the road for about an hour as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The total loss is estimated to be over $50,000, the department says.

There were no reported injuries. Essex Fire and Colchester Fire provided mutual aid.