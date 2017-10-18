Grants in hand, town may seek more

By Colin Flanders

After earning a pair of grants worth $1.4 million, the town of Essex is considering how to best leverage its coffers and tackle future stormwater projects amid a ripe funding environment.

Issued last month, the grants will help the town and village close one chapter of stormwater mitigation, completing the 2015 flow restoration plan’s final project at Indian Brook, while supporting the creation of a new joint phosphorus control plan.

The grants are the state’s latest step in showing the federal government it’s serious about cleaning up Lake Champlain, public works director Dennis Lutz said.

“They’re almost shoveling [money] out the door,” he said. “Now is the time to get on board with that.”

Doing so would require the town to seek additional grants before it has the funds to match them, setting the groundwork for a potential tax increase or bond request.

But with the state planning to release new phosphorus requirements early next year, Lutz said competition for these external funding sources is certain to increase. He warned against falling behind the curve.

“We’re crazy not to grab the money now,” he said. “We just need to make sure we pick the right projects.”

That will be harder than usual.

While the control plan will identify projects to best curb the town’s phosphorus discharge levels, it will take at least six months to complete, Lutz said, well beyond the next grant deadline of November 22. And without the state’s target, the town can’t be sure how much it’s required to remove.

However, some projects are inevitable, Lutz said, like work on gravel roads or stone-lined ditches, items he qualified as “low-cost public works type of things that we don’t need an expert to tell us what to do.”

Grants could also help offset larger projects, like fixing outdated systems or old stormwater ponds.

Lutz expects to sit down with staff and pore over the town’s current project list to see what could be completed in the next three to five years. Then, they can identify what projects will likely cut into phosphorus levels.

Before applying for any new grants, Lutz wants the town to firm up how it would pay for local matches. That includes the $280,000 compelled by the recently secured grants, which the stormwater capital fund currently can’t cover.

Lutz anticipated the regular budgeting process will yield enough for these matches, though he cautioned against draining the stormwater capital fund for future ones because it would impact the feasibility of completing already-planned projects.

The other option is seeking a long-term bond, which Lutz said would represent a “really small dollar value to what we’re going to need” for projects the town must complete anyway, with or without external funding.

He pointed to the Indian Brook project as an example. With the $1 million-plus price tag, Lutz said he was unsure how the town could to finish the flow restoration plan. The grant has now cut that down to about $270,000.

“My gut feeling is the voters will accept [a bond request] knowing that we’ve been proactive,” Lutz said.

He planned to meet with the stormwater coordinating committee on Wednesday to discuss the town’s options.

He predicted it would be two years before the grant competition significantly increases and said the town may decide to skip this grant cycle and learn more about the state’s requirements. He added there’s no guarantee the town even receives another grant.

Lutz said even though it takes more work, staff don’t have much choice but to pursue more grants, though it may require contracting out some work the town would otherwise do in-house.

He stressed his is to make stormwater mitigation more manageable for the next generation by finding a “smart place” to make investments.

“If we don’t jump on the train now, it’s going to leave the station without us,” he said.