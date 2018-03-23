2 year old Spayed female

Arrival Date: 02/08/2018

Breed: Domestic long hair – grey/buff tortoiseshell

This long haired beauty likes to spend her evenings under the stars. Although she loves talking to her people, rubbing against legs and eating her treats, she also loves to roam the great outdoors and stay out all night long. She has been known to sleep all afternoon to gear up for her evening excursions and has also been known to come home with little mouse “gifts” for her humans! If you’re looking for a real cat-about-town with a story to tell, look no further, Gracie’s your gal!

Dogs and cats: No thank you! I need a home without dogs or other cats.

Reason here: I was not a good fit for my previous home

Special Considerations: I need a home where I can have the option to go outside

We have many feline residents at the Humane Society of Chittenden County in South Burlington. Call: (802) 862-0135 or visit www.chittendenhumane.org for more information.