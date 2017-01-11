A drinkable experience: Gold Ladder Coffee shop opens for pours

By Kaylee Sullivan

When customers walk through the doors of Gold Ladder Coffee’s shop, they’re hit with an aroma of notes from regions all around the world – Nicaragua, Colombia, Ethiopia and beyond.

After months of focusing on wholesale and renovation, the Susie Wilson Rd. shop started pouring Thursday, Dec. 29 during a soft opening. The notes, singing from chocolate to strawberry, come from the roasts that owner Kyle Goldberg brews to start the day.

“When I come in in the morning and unlock the door and turn on the lights, I feel at home. I feel comfortable,” Goldberg said. “And when other people come in, they can feel that, too.”

The South Burlington man wants customers to not only receive a top-end beverage, but an experience, too.

“It’s a conversation,” he said, noting he likes feedback and helping people try a variety of coffees, eventually allowing them to find their niche.

A pour over setup allows customers to watch the brewing process, which Goldberg considers an art. On-the-go customers may not have a few minutes to spare and can grab a drip coffee, but are invited to return for a show at their convenience to better experience the coffee creativity, Goldberg said.

Fusing the art of coffee with Goldberg’s degree in graphic design, Gold Ladder’s walls sport designs made by the roaster himself. In the design, customers can find symbols linked to the packaging of Vermont Coffee Works, the brand Goldberg’s family started.

“I tried to put the love into it,” Goldberg said about taking extra time to open up the shop.

Sitting at a wooden table in a leather high-back chair, Goldberg said he wants customers to see his side of the coffee world.

Rather than grabbing some joe at a gas station or corporate coffee chain, Gold Ladder customers can experiment with various regions and expand their palates, an experience Goldberg is excited to bring to Essex.

It’s coffee first, cream and sugar second, he explained. With each type of coffee comes the taste of different notes.

Congo coffee beans, he said, are planted at a high elevation, possibly around tangerine trees, giving off a fruity taste when brewed. An Indonesian Sumatra coffee, he explained, may have a more woodsy taste grown at a different elevation.

“You’re actually tasting the region,” the roaster said. “You’re tasting somebody’s hard work.”

Raised by a family of entrepreneurs, Goldberg is familiar with that sense of hard work.

His father started the Bagel Market in Essex in 1966 and sold it in November to enter retirement. Goldberg has a clear view of the restaurant from his coffee shop’s window.

Gold Ladder is a play on the roaster’s last name but also an analogy to the totem pole his business is now ready to work its way up.

Though he grew up in South Burlington, Goldberg equally considers Essex home. He thinks the town is one that’s open to new things, and with that, he’s eager to bring the art of coffee to its residents.

“People will get to experience the cup of coffee where it’s more than just a cup of coffee,” he said.