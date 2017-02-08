Gluten-free treats greet Essex

By Kaylee Sullivan

Dense chocolate cupcakes, coated with pink frosting and topped with tasty heart-shaped décor, are set to grace Chittenden County taste buds this Valentine’s Day.

Essex’s West Meadow, a bakery founded on a gluten-free diet, is cooking up ideas of what will be on display February 14. Embellished cupcakes, brownies, caramel Bundt cakes, cheesecakes and peanut butter crusted pie are on the list, owner Lois Blaisdell said.

“We’re as gluten-free as they come,” her daughter and fellow employee, Sarah Blaisdell, said.

In its seventh year, the bakery, which is certified with the Gluten

Intolerance Group, has seen a lot of growth, Lois Blaisdell said. Originally, the operation ran out of her home kitchen.

The name West Meadow is the nickname of the farmland that hosts her family’s home.

When demand for her gluten-free product outgrew the space, she made the move to Park Street, the owner explained.

Now, the small bakery occupies multiple large ovens and stacked trays of freshly baked goods for wholesale and walk-in retail.

Both diagnosed with celiac disease — an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye — the mother-daughter duo understands the struggles of maintaining a gluten-free diet. So, they put their baking skills to use and brought the joy of gluten-free products to others with and without celiac disease.

When gluten-free customer Isaak Monahan entered the bakery last Monday, he was excited to see an array of muffins, scones, crème puffs, breads, cookies and more.

“I’m in heaven,” he said, grasping a white paper bag with two treats yet to be devoured.

A New York resident, Monahan said he’d never seen such a large display of gluten-free items.

“I’m coming back tomorrow,” he exclaimed, saying he wanted to try every item on the menu.

While Monahan is gluten-free, not all customers are, the Blaisdells explained. Some customers are part of what the pair referred to as the gluten-free “fad diet,” when people believe it’s healthier to avoid gluten, even if they’re not allergic.

Others may just consume their product because it tastes good even without gluten, the duo said.

The fad, though, hasn’t caused a noticeable change in sales, Lois Blaisdell said.

For her daughter, a psychology graduate from the University of Vermont, West Meadow isn’t the path she saw herself following. Now that she’s full-time with the operation though, she’s excited to bring gluten-free treats to others, especially younger generations.

“Being able to be there to support the next generation of gluten-free kids is always something I’ve sort of wanted to do,” Sarah Blaisdell said. “Because, man, did it suck being in high school and having something that nobody really even understood.”

West Meadow sells its products — such as pizza dough, bread and pastries — to Champlain and Goddard colleges. The bakers notice an uptick of gluten-free orders when local colleges are in session.

An increased number of diagnoses of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease within the past several years has paralleled with an increase in awareness, the mother-daughter team said.

Working together, Sarah and Lois said their maturity as partners has also grown. The two sometimes have different philosophies on how to steer the company, but as time goes on, they said they’ve honed their decision-making ability.

While learning to manage the family-work relationship, they’ve also “pioneered” part of Vermont’s gluten-free community, they said.

Lois Blaisdell compared her growing business back to life on the farm.

“When the girls were younger, we rode quite a bit, and some horses you just have to always be alert while riding,” she said. “And that’s how it is with the business: You always have to be riding that horse; you can’t sit back and let the reins go.”