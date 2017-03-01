GlobalFoundries plans to hire 200 people

By Colin Flanders

GlobalFoundries announced plans to hire around 200 additional people, a departure from the Essex Jct. facility’s usual narrative of layoffs and reductions.

The fab plans to hire both full-time and long-term supplemental staff over the next few months, spokesman Jim Keller said. Those jobs will range from engineering and technician jobs, including electrical, lab test and process engineers, as well as some internship and co-op jobs, Keller said.

“We’re running at full capacity. So in order to maintain that, you have to have the right manpower,” he said.

GlobalFoundries Fab 9 currently employs about 2,800 people. That number has remained mostly stagnant since GlobalFoundries’ acquisition of IBM in 2015, save for a handful of layoffs after the news was first announced.

The increase is to keep up with customer demand, Keller said.

“That’s a good statement for the way business is going for us there at the Essex Jct. facility and that we have a nice-looking future for GlobalFoundries in Vermont,” he said.

That outlook is welcome news for those like village president George Tyler, who noted that local officials are always concerned about the future of the Fab 9 facility.

With GlobalFoundries still poised as one of the state’s largest employers, if the company ever decided to leave the area, it would be devastating to the local economy, Tyler said, both in terms of jobs and tax support.

He pointed to the type of jobs being created — high level technology positions, which the company has previously struggled to fill locally — as a signal that GlobalFounries intends to stay in the area.

“We see that they’re making an investment in Essex Jct. and this community,” Tyler said.

Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel put it a tad more poetically.

“News of hiring from the standpoint of our local economy is like a 70-degree day in the middle of the winter,” he said.