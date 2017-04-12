GlobalFoundries offering early retirement packages

By Colin Flanders

GlobalFoundries is offering early retirement to some longtime workers at its three U.S. semiconductor manufacturing plants, including Essex Jct., in efforts to cut costs, spokesman Jim Keller confirmed earlier this week.

“We’re in a very competitive and dynamic business,” Keller said, adding the buyouts are aimed at workers in support functions, like sales, administrative jobs, finance and information technology, Keller said.

Keller said GlobalFoundries has a “dollar amount” target in both its Essex Jct. fab and its two New York locations that the company hopes to reach through the retirement packages and other cost-saving measures. He declined to share those targets.

The announcement came in the same week as senior executive Janette Bombardier informed co-workers she’d be retiring from GlobalFoundries to become senior vice president at Green Mountain Power.

Dale Miller, senior director of manufacturing operations, will now assume Bombardier’s previous role as the fab’s senior most employee on top of his current duties.

Keller said the buyouts won’t affect the 200 jobs GlobalFoundries is looking to fill over the last month since they’re in different areas of operation. The openings ranged from engineering and technician jobs, including electrical, lab test and process engineers, as well as some internship and co-op jobs.

Keller said many of those positions remain unfilled.

“We’ve still got quite a ways to go,” he said.