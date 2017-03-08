Gleason scores twice in win over nation’s No. 1

By Reporter staff

Notre Dame sophomore and former Essex High School standout Brendan Gleason cashed two goals, including the game winner, for the No. 4 Fighting Irish as they downed top-ranked Maryland last Saturday at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The win moved Notre Dame to 3-0 on the young season and marked their second straight win over a No. 1 ranked squad, dating back to a win over Syracuse in 2015.

Maryland struck the game’s first goal after a scoreless first period. Gleason responded with a goal of his own shortly after, followed up by another Irish score a minute later.

With Notre Dame up 4-3 in the fourth, Gleason would again find the back of the next, extending the Irish lead to 5, which would serve as the magic number as Notre Dame held on for the win. The Irish held Maryland to just four goals, the Terrapins lowest total on the season.

Gleason now has five goals on the season and grabbed his second two-goal game of the season, tying a career high.

Up next for the Irish is a contest with another top-five opponent, hitting the road to face off against Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m.