Essex Jct. state Rep. Dylan Giambatista has been elected to the Vermont State College Board of Trustees, which oversees the state’s five colleges that serve over 12,000 students.

He was unanimously elected by the Vermont General Assembly on February 15 and will begin his four-year term this Thursday.

“I would not be where I am today without the mentors and without the role models that I met through the state college system,” said Giambatista, who graduated from the Community College of Vermont in 2010 and Johnson State College in 2013.

He joins fellow Essex Jct. resident Christopher Macfarlane on the 15-member board that provides fiduciary and governance oversight for the state college system. The trustees meet five times a year, once at each state college.

Giambatista said he’s joining the board at an opportune time given the ongoing focus on workforce development in the state.

He said the state college system is central to those efforts, though it’s having to adjust to some of the same changes in student population that are plaguing the K-12 education system — where he also plays a role as a member of the House Education Committee.

A self-described “policy wonk,” Giambatista said he’s looking forward to applying some of his work on the committee to the state college level.

“Part of the challenge we’ve seen in the state college system is the state has not maintained a high level of support, and as a result, that has shifted cost to students,” he said. “We really have to work to make sure that we’re not pricing students out and that we’re giving our educators in our colleges the tools and infrastructure to makes sure these kids are getting a world class education.”

VSC board chairman Churchill Hindes called Giambatista a “champion of access” to affordable and high-quality education opportunities. “Dylan believes in the power of education to transform lives,” he said in a news release.

The VSC board includes five governor-appointed positions, four positions elected by the board and four state legislators elected by the House. There’s also one student trustee that serves a one-year term. David Silverman, president and CEO of Union Bank, was also elected to the board last week.

For Giambatista, the new role comes with a bit of irony: He’s currently occupying the statehouse seat of former-Essex Jct. state rep. Tim Jerman, whose spot Giambatista is replacing on the VSC board.

Their first interaction? An email from Giambatista, then a student, requesting more funding for Johnson State College.

“He got back to me promptly and heard what I had to say,” Giambatista said. “That meant a lot to me at the time.”