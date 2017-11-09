By Reporter staff

ESSEX JCT. – Gertrude Dorine Smith, 100, of Drury Drive in Essex Jct. passed away on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at UVM Medical Center.

She was born on March 8, 1917 in Ilion, N.Y., the daughter of Julian J. Benoit and Gertrude Walrath Benoit. She was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School.

She was married in Endicott, N.Y. on Oct. 7, 1937 to Edgar Clayton Smith. They lived in Endicott and Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and later moved to Essex Jct. with the opening of IBM-Burlington in 1957. Together they enjoyed golf, golfing vacations and were members of Rocky Ridge Golf Course for many years.

She is survived by children Bonnie (Smith) and Gary Wells, Sandra (Smith) and Paul Cahill; grandchildren Kimberley (Wells) and Shawn Garrett, Heather (Wells) and Sean Graves, Christofer Cahill, Lindsay Cahill and Adam Crawford; and great-grandchildren Colby Garrett, Tanner Graves and Shelby Graves.

She was predeceased by husband, Edgar C. Smith, in 1993 and son David Brent Smith in 1961.

Calling hours were held at Ready Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Essex Jct. on Friday, Nov. 3. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Essex Jct., with interment following in Holy Family Cemetery in Essex Jct.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association Vermont Chapter, 77 Hegeman Ave., Colchester, VT 05446. To place online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.