ESSEX JCT. – Gary W. Greenwood, 82, passed away at the VNA Respite House in Colchester on Sunday, July 8, 2018. He was born in Burlington on Feb. 8, 1936 to Henry J. and Wilma (Steeves) Greenwood.

Gary graduated from Essex High School in 1955 and went to work full-time sanding floors for his father, Henry J. Greenwood, a business he began in the late 1930s, Greenwood Floor Services. After his father’s passing, Gary owned and operated the family business for 44 years.

In 1960, Gary met and married Shirley (Johnson) Greenwood whom he loved dearly for 58 wonderful years. Between 1958–1962 he served in the U.S. Army and the Vermont National Guard. He was a Mason for over 50 years and was affiliated with the National Wood Flooring Association for over 20 years. Gary and Sally enjoyed traveling throughout the USA to the NWFA conventions but were always eager to return to Vermont. He was a true Vermonter!

Gary’s love of hunting began when he was a young boy squirrel hunting with his dog, Pal. He and his Dad were avid deer hunters. In the 1960s, he included black bear, coon and bobcat hunting. If Gary wasn’t working, he was hunting.

Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally; his daughter, Kelly Greenwood Leav, and husband, David Leav; and granddaughters Wilhelmina and Davita; nieces and nephews Henry F. Greenwood, and wife, Cathleen, and their sons Ian and Eric; Pamela Adams and husband, Mike, and Pam’s daughter, Barbara Fortier; Michelle Miller and husband, Trey, and their children James, Michael and Nicole; Danielle Greenwood and her son, Ace Greenwood-Campbell; Therese Mason and husband, Scott, and their son, Samuel; and Mathieu Greenwood and wife, Gunita. Also surviving is his hunting companion of 40 years, Gary Riggs, and many dear friends too numerous to mention.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Henry J. and Wilma Greenwood; brother Carl, infant brother Charles and nephew Thomas Greenwood.

A gathering of Gary’s family and friends will held Saturday, July 28 at the Garden Barn at Lang Farm, 45 Upper Main St., Essex Jct. from 2- 6 p.m. There is plenty of parking available. Casual dress please, and bring a story or remembrance to share. Interment will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 or to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Jct., VT 05452.