It’s your funeral: Ready Funeral Service embraces pre-arrangements

By Abby Ledoux

I was the youngest person in the room to plan my funeral.

To be fair, there were only three other people. Fat snowflakes and thick gashes of ice made the Essex roads less than desirable to traverse last Thursday evening.

So there I sat in the warm glow of Ready Funeral Service, a casket stand and crucifix before me, plush couches and chairs in muted tones all waiting for tired mourners, empty urns displayed behind a glass case down the hall.

Beside me, Art and Darlene Thomas had made the trek from Burlington, taking refuge in the Pinecrest Dr. facility that is the final stop for many Essex residents.

We sat in heavy silence before I introduced myself, and I could only imagine the middle-aged couple wondering what business I – a girl of 24, no obvious illness or elderly companion – had here.

But funeral director Rich O’Donnell was pleased to see me. He’ll be the first to tell you: It’s never too early to start planning your final show.

“We never know when this life is over for us,” O’Donnell said, kicking off the evening. “Hopefully none of us in this room too soon, but we never know.”

O’Donnell spent the next hour guiding his small but captive audience, outlining basic service options and detailing the types of decisions families are asked to make for us post-mortem.

That’s a weighty task for survivors of loved ones who didn’t make their final wishes known – a burden O’Donnell and funeral planners everywhere hope to alleviate through pre-arrangement.

“Tonight is an informational night, but it’s also to give people a sense of peace,” O’Donnell explained. “A lot of times when families come in and nothing has been arranged or talked about, it adds a lot of stress.”

We flipped through the individual estate record, a 15-page booklet that’s essentially a primer on what to do in the immediacy of a death and a place to record your own plans and personal information.

Prepared by Selected Independent Funeral Homes – an international, invitation-only organization of 1,500 funeral homes, including Ready – the packet probes patrons about health and marital status, assets and liabilities and details to aid survivors in writing an obituary. There’s also space to record final wishes, down to the hairstyle.

The goal is prompting questions beyond “burial or cremation?” Where should memorial contributions go? What do you want to wear? How should your grave inscription read?

While perhaps morbid to some sensibilities, such questions will one day be of use to grieving, overwhelmed survivors and to funeral directors like O’Donnell who take pains in assuring every last detail of a memorial reflects decedents’ wishes and celebrates their lives.

Founded in 1880, Ready has carried that mission for more than 130 years. Bill Ready purchased the Essex Jct. location, coined Mountain View Chapel, from fellow funeral director A.W. Rich in the late ’90s.

Today, Michele, a third-generation Ready, and her husband, John Ambrosino, own the family business, which has two locations, a crematory and six full-time and eight or nine part-time employees – including some of the youngest funeral directors in the state, O’Donnell said.

He has only been there less than a year. A friend of the owners, he worked for a Connecticut funeral home before jumping at Ready’s offer of a job – and a home in the decidedly quiet two-bedroom apartment above Mountain View Chapel.

O’Donnell estimated Ready handled about 350 arrangements last year, about average for one of the largest funeral homes in Vermont. Business is growing, he said, a fact he attributes to Ready’s reputation for respecting tradition while embracing innovation.

Many of the industry’s “trends” are rooted in customization, whether for casket cornerstones or prayer cards. Unsurprisingly, technology also plays an increasing role, with looping DVDs of a loved one’s life replacing the poster board photo collages of yore.

O’Donnell has seen other touches, like urns engraved with the pattern of a favorite blanket. At another funeral, artwork of the deceased was displayed to make mourners feel more at home. Ready also takes a thumbprint of the deceased, which loved ones can later turn into jewelry.

“You’ve heard the saying, ‘this is not your grandfather’s Cadillac’ – well, this is not your grandfather’s funeral,” O’Donnell said.

A prime example: O’Donnell and his colleagues were tasked with hosting a full-scale, traditional funeral – hearse and all – at the Champlain Valley Exposition.

“We kind of have to choreograph that kind of stuff to make it happen, but we did,” he said. “If we have a situation where we’ve really got to come up with something, we do it. We get it done. And it happens in a really powerful way.”

O’Donnell sees today’s funeral director as a conduit between a grieving family and the outside world, chock full of obligations and often difficult choices.

“People are going through the death of a loved one – that’s enough,” he said.

The decisions are plentiful: Casket or urn? Wooden, metal, marble, granite? Entombment, burial, scattering of ashes? Memorials, flowers, music? Church or funeral home? Clergy, celebrant, eulogist, pallbearers?

That’s a lot, even on a good day. The funeral director helps coordinate everything from getting a death certificate to notifying Social Security to placing an obituary.

O’Donnell said many have at least some idea of their loved ones’ wishes, but an unexpected death makes it more difficult.

How helpful would it be, then, to already have a roadmap? Pre-arrangement affords that, O’Donnell said, whether it be a fully pre-paid service, a list of final wishes or even just a conversation on the topic. When it comes to planning ahead, he added, “even the bare bones basic is better than nothing.”

That appealed to the Thomases, who joked they were on their date night at Ready’s last week. The two clearly had done some planning, as they already own a cemetery plot and named the priest they want to lead their future service.

“If we leave our kids to plan this, we may be under a rock of some sort,” Art said.

“And I want to be honest with you – that’s the beautiful part of it: By doing this, your wishes are guaranteed,” O’Donnell replied. “Your children – you don’t know what they want.”

At that, the parents scoffed.

“Oh, no,” Darlene murmured. Art worried their children would, at best, struggle with the financial logistics of a funeral and, at worst, fold under the pressure.

“The living – funerals are really for them, too,” O’Donnell explained. “They’ve got to go through this.”

Though O’Donnell said a growing chunk of Ready’s clientele has some level of pre-arrangement, the majority doesn’t. He hopes these workshops change that; past sessions at area churches have yielded high turnout.

“It’s the conversation you never want to have, but it’s the conversation you need to have,” he said. “I wish people talked about it more.”

Included in that talk about death is, inevitably, talk about life, and that can be a rewarding moment to share.

“Who makes you the person you are? … Even the struggles, the burdens that people have in their lives – sharing that with your family gives them a greater picture of your life and your life story, and it’s their job to tell that story,” O’Donnell said. “And when those families can tell us that story, then we can really service that family better.”

O’Donnell talked to me about witnessing grief in its rawest form, like when a parent is forced to bury a child. He spoke of young people dying unexpectedly, of a community facing death up close for the first time.

“You don’t expect people in their 20s to die,” he said. “And let’s be honest – when we’re that age, we really think we’re invincible.”

Yet there I sat, smack dab in the middle of my 20s and the middle of a near-empty funeral home on a Thursday night, thinking about my life – and the end of it.

To O’Donnell, that wasn’t so weird.

“When you get married, you have months; but when you die, you have days – literally days. You’ve got to get this planned, and that’s a lot of stress,” he told me. “It’s never too early to have a conversation and say, ‘you know, if God forbid something should happen, this is kind of what I’m thinking.”