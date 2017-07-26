Fund balance policy questions overshadow grand list growth

By Colin Flanders

A surging grand list presented to the Essex Selectboard last week was eclipsed by debate over how much surplus the town should retain.

Members set the fiscal year 2018 tax rate at $.4997 for village residents and $.5108 for town residents based on a 2.47 percent grand list increase, nearly double Town Meeting Day projections.

Town assessor Randy Viens said a few large building projects that wrapped up this year after being partially assessed last year, like Spring Village and the Green Meadow Apartments, contributed to the growth.

For the owner of an average $280,000 home, taxes will increase by about $30. The full impact on village residents, who also pay taxes into the town, aren’t final until the trustees approve their own tax rate. They planned to do so Tuesday, after The Reporter’s deadline.

Though the town’s rate was about $13 less than expected, it didn’t earn unanimous approval.

Selectman Andy Watts, the lone dissenter in the 4-1 vote, challenged the board’s plan for its money left over after all expenses are paid, known as the fund balance. In FY18, a $126,000 transfer from the fund balance will defray the tax impact to lower taxes by about $14.

Approved by the selectboard during its budget process in January, the transfer drops the general fund’s remaining unassigned fund balance — money without a designated purpose — to about 16.5 percent of the town’s operating budget.

This clashes with a selectboard policy adopted in April 2015 that says the town must put any money over the 15 percent toward a reduced tax rate, said Watts, who called on members to change the policy or beef up their transfer.

Chairman Max Levy said exceeding the amount approved on Town Meeting Day would be “jumping the gun.”

He recommended following the board’s usual process — setting fund balance transfers during the budget cycle — and concurred with selectwoman Sue Cook’s suggestion to review and, if needed, clarify the policy.

“We can make sure it says what it is that we intended it to do,” Levy said, “and not follow it with, perhaps, the wrong intention.”

Even so, he said the town has been consistent in its fund balance method.

“I don’t believe that,” Watts responded.

He said the board approved the amount because it represented a half-penny on the tax rate, not because it met the policy standard.

At that January meeting, resident Mona Sheppard asked the board to increase its transfer to $170,000, thus siphoning the fund to what was, at that time, the 15 percent threshold. Instead, members duplicated the previous year’s transfer.

Portions of the fund balance are considered restricted or encumbered for reappraisal costs or prepaid expenses like records preservation.

At the end of FY15, the town’s unassigned fund balance was $1.95 million. This balance jumped to $2.4 million by the end of FY16, representing 19 percent of the general fund operating budget at the time, according to the town’s 2016 audit.

Finance director Lauren Morrisseau said the increase resulted from Essex Police Department underspending its budget after struggling to find new officers.

Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel said staff project fund balance transfers based on what they believe is a “safe number” for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“We have precious little revenue as it is,” Scheidel said. “When we lose it from other sources, like the state or the federal government, our only buffer is our own fund balance.”

He said that’s why he supports keeping the fund balance as-is, since the extra 1.5 percent could be used to pay out accumulated leave for retiring employees.

The town’s 2016 audit shows the total accumulated leave due for employees paid out of both the general fund and water/sewer department at the end of FY16 was $1.1 million. That includes both vacation and sick time, though only retirees get paid out both benefits; employees who move simply move don’t receive accumulated sick pay.The town currently has $100,000 in assigned fund balance to pay for the costs, but may have to dip into its unassigned balance depending on how many employees retire in the same year, Morrisseau said.

Scheidel added the policy is mute on when the board needs to drain the fund balance. He said doing so now would steer the town toward the “bad old days,” stymying other policies that value tax rate predictability.

And transferring what’s beyond 15 percent to lower this year’s rate would leave nothing come next budget season, Scheidel said, creating a void of revenue the town has now become “accustomed to.”

“It’s your decision,” he added, “but I’m just saying, for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction.”

Watts said he’s not proposing the town abandon its fund balance completely. Rather, he said the town should pay retirement costs from the 15 percent its policy allows.

Scheidel said that could leave the town vulnerable in the case of an emergency, like Tropical Storm Irene. The 15 percent is enough to keep the town running for eight weeks without any revenue, he said.

“I don’t want to paint doom and gloom about what may or may not happen. Even though it seems like a lot to us looking at it during a budget review discussion, it’s not a lot of money,” he said.

Selectman Michael Plageman agreed. He said the town has a responsibility to “keep some powder dry,” especially with the upcoming retirement liabilities, and he would rather explain the rationale of keeping taxpayer money now than chewing it up before its needed.

One such taxpayer, resident Barbara Higgins, said threats from potential catastrophes are a never-ending excuse. The town can never guarantee how many employees will leave, she said, or predict when a major storm will slam Essex.

“You can always come up with the concern that you might need to spend more,” she said.