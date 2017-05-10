Four-story senior complex sent back for revisions

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Jct. Planning Commission tabled its review of a senior housing complex last week, blaming the site plan’s failure to illustrate how the building meshes with the surrounding neighborhood.

Located on 9 and 11 Park St. behind the Verizon building, the proposal boasts 43 one-bedroom units within the four-story building and features 23 underground parking spaces. An additional eight spaces are sited at the rear of the property.

After a 90-minute hearing, commissioners voted to postpone judgment until developer Gabe Handy addresses issues they identified. The measure passed 6-0. Diane Clemens was absent.

“There’s just too many questions at this point that need to be answered,” PC chairman David Nistico said.

The decision comes 15 months after the commission approved Handy’s master plan to construct two multi-story buildings on his 1.3-acres on Park Street. Phase I of that project is the senior housing.

Phase II involves demolishing two buildings on his property, one of which is the Pho Dang restaurant, before constructing another four-story building for mixed use, similar to 4 Pearl St.

At the May 4 hearing, a handful of neighbors voiced concerns over the senior building’s size and lot coverage.

Some criticized the site plan for not showing how close the building is to their dwellings. One neighbor measured the plans and said the design lacked the required 15-foot buffer from his garage.

Nearly every resident that spoke urged the commissioners to request a three-dimensional model of the proposal to understand its affect on the neighborhood.

School Street resident Meredith Connolly said the building is being “shoehorned” into a lot inadequate for a project of this scale.

PC vice-chairman John Alden said it’s difficult to deny an applicant on that alone since the village code promotes this type of growth.

“We all really support the project; we all like the idea that this can be here,” he said. “But it needs some polish, and it needs some nip-and-tuck here so that it has a relationship to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Plans show the building sporting a flat roof with a dark olive green cement board base that covers the first story, while a beige vinyl siding climbs the remaining three.

The village’s zoning code contains specific recommendations for ways a new building can match existing development.

Resident Frank Naef employed two of those. He suggested trimming a story off the building’s ends to create a gabled roof, aligning it with Park Street School’s aesthetic. He also asked Handy to blend in the building more by using materials already in place.

A couple residents questioned why four stories is even necessary.

“If there’s demand, they have the plans and it conforms to the code, then that’s what is allowed on the lot,” Nistico said.

The trustees tempered the debate over maximum building height by nixing a waiver last year that allowed up to six stories in the village center. Handy’s project is grandfathered into the old regulations, though it conforms to the new ones as well.

Handy said his office fielded 28 calls from interested seniors. He believes the building could be full before it even opens.

Much of the meeting also focused on the project’s landscaping, specifically how to screen adjacent properties from noise and headlight glare.

Access to the site is one-way, coming in from Park Street and exiting through the Park Street School’s driveway. Handy previously signed an agreement with the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union to use the road. Though the trustees purchased recently purchased the school, the agreement will remain, according to the village’s staff report.

Alden asked if the developers sought neighbors’ preferences. Nearly every neighbor confirmed they had not.

“Not even a hello,” Connolly said.

The planning commission directed Handy to collaborate with neighbors so they’re satisfied.

Handy said he worked closely with the village engineer, “nitpicking” the plans to ensure they conform with the standards.

He’s willing to collaborate to move the process along, he said, though cautioned this will ultimately affect the project’s mission: keeping prices low.

“We could go out and spend and do all these things, but the bottom line is all it’s going to do is drive the cost up,” he said. “We’re not really going to benefit trying to make it affordable. The bottom line is affordable.”

Seventy-three-year-old resident Ed Von Sitas lauded Handy’s intentions and said he knows some local senior housing carries up to a five-year wait. With a bit of cooperation, the project can become something the village and town are proud of, he said.

But not everyone agreed on who should be expected to compromise.

School Street’s Ann Whyte said the neighborhood shouldn’t have to accommodate a developer trying to construct the biggest building that fits on the site, nor should the planning commission be willing to grant waivers.

“It’s his job to present us with something that fits the land code, fits in the character of the neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t think it should be another way around.

“Just because you can fit it doesn’t mean it’s right,” she added.

The commission was also scheduled to review a master plan for another of Handy’s projects: the redevelopment of the 92 and 100 Pearl St. properties, which is the former site of the Capital Lincoln-Mercury dealership and the adjoining parking display area.

The proposal involves a 54-unit hotel and fast food restaurant as well as using the former dealership showroom as a “discount merchandise store,” according to the proposal’s cover letter.

Handy approached the board during its recess between the two agenda items; minutes later, commissioners tabled the master plan review at his request.