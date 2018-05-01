Four people were transported to the hospital for evaluation today after a carbon monoxide alarm forced the evacuation of an assisted living and memory care facility in Essex, according to the Essex Jct. Fire Department.

Essex and Essex Jct. Fire Departments were dispatched to Mansfield Place at 18 Carmichael St. around 10:20 a.m. for high levels of carbon monoxide reported in the parking garage. Firefighters on scene took readings of well over 200 parts per million in both the garage and stairwells, a news release said.

For the next three hours, firefighters and EMTS from various agencies evaluated patients and searched for the source of the carbon monoxide, which is believed to have been a piece of machinery running in the garage, a news release said.

Colchester Rescue, St. Michael’s Rescue, Underhill-Jericho Fire, St. Michael’s Fire and Williston Fire all provided mutual aid.