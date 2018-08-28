Vermont State Police cited four drivers for negligent operation Monday following a targeted patrol on Interstate 89.

Jamie Audette of Essex, Trinity Stewart of Essex, Rocio Escudero of South Burlington and Franco Salese of South Burlington were stopped Monday afternoon between exits 14 and 15 for driving in excess of 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The drivers were issued 2 points and fines ranging from $289 to $342.

VSP says the citations were part of a special detail targeting aggressive driving. All four drivers are scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division.