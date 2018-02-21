Melba Masse sank into a blue recliner in her dimly lit Essex basement last week, surrounded by pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On her left, a long-stretched wooden wall displayed numerous awards — all of which are mementos of the influence she’s had on young athletes in Essex and Vermont.

At 86 years old, she’s adding another accolade to her collection: 2018 inductee to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame — an organization that recognizes her as a “pioneer for women in sports long before Title IX happened.”

Masse’s coaching career began in 1954, when basketball was the lone sport available for girls. Unsurprisingly, she mastered the sport as a standout player at then-Cambridge High School and Johnson State Teachers College.

So when she arrived in Essex post-graduation to teach physical education and mathematics, she also took over the girls basketball and cheerleading programs. Cheerleading then, she said, was a far cry from the competition-minded sport it has evolved into.

By her retirement in 2005, Masse served in various athletic capacities. She not only taught for 36 years, but also coached a total of seven sports and completed a short stint as Essex High School athletic director before fulfilling 15 years as administrative assistant to the AD.

Last Wednesday in her Orchard Terrace home, Masse clearly recalled the high school’s shift from the Fleming School property, to Albert D. Lawton and onto Educational Drive.

Through these changes, Masse helped plan Essex’s overall high school athletic and physical education programs.

Meanwhile, she was also tasked with building a field hockey team. She never played the sport but was up for the challenge, of course. Masse kick-started the softball team, too — a sandlot activity she enjoyed growing up.

After turning in her basketball coaching cap, field hockey became her favorite endeavor. In 1970, the first-ever field hockey state championship kicked off. Again unsurprisingly, Masse’s team notched No. 1.

But that’s not all. Masse was a guiding figure in bringing state championship games to Vermont. The Vermont Principals’ Association committee she worked on decided to test the method with field hockey, a smaller sport.

Clearly, it worked. State tournaments were run under Masse’s lead from then on.

Thinking back to basketball as the sole offering for girls, Masse fast forwarded to today and listed various opportunities: basketball, softball, lacrosse, track and field, cross country, field hockey, swimming, ice hockey, golf, tennis, soccer, bowling, Frisbee and more. The latter two are still difficult for her to grapple as sports, she noted.

But still, her accomplishments don’t stop at the VPA.

A founding member of the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference, Masse saw the group grow to 38 teams. For nearly four decades, she served as its executive secretary, and she continues to administer its scheduling.

The VSHF coined her the “queen of master schedules,” a title she hadn’t heard yet and which elicited a chuckle.

Masse also filled the executive secretary role for the Vermont Hockey League, served on many Vermont State Athletic Directors Association and VPA committees and was active with the National Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Still, that’s not all.

As co-founder of the Vermont Student Athletic Leadership Conference, Masse has helped bring together some the state’s top-notch high school student-athletes to learn the importance of leadership on and off the field. The goal, she said, is to help grow students into strong leaders and “complete adults.”

“We try to teach them everything — a lot of things other than just how to play the game,” Masse said. “We try to teach them to get along and to appreciate people, their teammates and sportsmanship.”

Looking back, Masse couldn’t even fathom counting the number of students she’s taught, players she’s coached or games and practices she’s attended.

“I wouldn’t even dare to estimate,” she said, wide-eyed.

“I’d like to think I’ve had an impact on a lot of kids’ lives,” she added. “I hope I have and helped them become a good person.”

And she did.

Masse welcomed players with open arms, even inviting a few to live with her and her family during their senior years of high school once their parents moved away. As a coach, Masse said she developed a special kind of trust with players’ parents.

Softball player Cathy Kennedy in particular has become a fixture in Masse’s family after moving in before her 1976 graduation. Her children are considered Masse’s grandchildren.

Building relationships with her players and students, she said, pinpointed her love for her job. She pushed players to give their absolute best.

“[Masse] was incredibly successful in recognizing the potential each one of us had,” Kennedy said of her ‘second mom.’ “She knew our personalities and our capabilities, and challenged us to reach those potentials.”

Let it be known, though, Masse was a tough coach.

While working the ticket booth at a state tourney, Masse recalled her colleague making an astute, but accurate, joke: She wouldn’t even let her own mother into a game for free.

A mother herself, Masse juggled a lot of responsibility, both professional and personal. When her daughter was old enough, she helped out around the house. When it came game time, Masse and her late husband would pile players into their cars, traveling to nearby games, as buses only existed for basketball teams.

Through it all, she saw and pushed for gender equity in Vermont sports. As AD, she wanted every sport to be treated equally. Not everyone saw eye-to-eye.

“Back in the day, you mostly focused on the boys,” Kennedy recalled. “The football teams and how did the baseball teams do? The girls were just a sidebar.”

Yet Masse’s teams were successful and therefore hard to ignore. Kennedy said Masse, along with other women coaching successful girls teams at the time, paved the way for female sports before Title IX was implemented in 1972.

Masse watched high school sports evolve into a competitive, well-rounded arena. She’s watched women’s college sports become more and more intense and opportunity for scholarships climb.

Unfortunately, she’s also noticed a recent decline in high school athletic participation as players focus on one sport, year-round, to quality for a college scholarship.

Masse’s championship teams are memorable to her, but it’s her early-on groups that hold a special place in her mind. Their true appreciation for the growing game was unyielding.

Sixty-four years after her first day at EHS, Masse doesn’t think she’d be interested in coaching or teaching these days. There are too many hoops to jump through.

And Masse admits she doesn’t step foot on courts or fields nearly as much as she used to. As she grows older, the cold and damp weather bother her more and more.

Whether she’s on the field or in her blue recliner, though, her influence remains the same.

“I just got a call two days ago from one of the girls who played for me back in the ’50s,” Masse said. “She still calls me ‘Coach.’”