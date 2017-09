By Reporter staff

The varsity football squad is still searching for its first win after falling 6-3 to Champlain Valley Union in overtime.

A Hornet field goal broke the scoreless tie in overtime, yet the Red Hawks would cash in their next possession and hand Essex its third-straight loss.

The Hornets’ defense played its best game of the young season, however, and will look to capitalize on the momentum this Friday as Essex travels to Middlebury for a 7 p.m. kickoff.