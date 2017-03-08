Flower power

Check out some photos from last weekend’s Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo!
Bright yellow daffodils provided a sharp contrast to the frigid outdoor temperatures that lingered through the weekend. (Photo by Michaela Halnon)
Amelia Rossiter, 6, of Morrisville dressed up as Tinker Bell for the Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo last weekend. This year’s display centered on a Peter Pan theme. (Photo by Michaela Halnon)
Students in the Building Systems program at the Center for Technology in Essex constructed “Wendy’s House,” for the event. The structure was awarded to the winner of a raffle. (Photo by Michaela Halnon)
Member Login
Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.