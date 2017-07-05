Fit for the job: Picard Fitness focuses on client

By Cindy Chittenden

Ever since Mike Picard was 12 years old, he has been fascinated by muscle.

Growing up with a crossed eye limited his depth perception and the sports he could play. So, in high school, he stumbled upon weightlifting and fell in love with the sport.

Today, Picard owns Picard Fitness on Pearl Street in Essex Jct. The facility has two connecting rooms of exercise equipment and free weights. A picture window provides natural light that shines on the back wall, which is filled with photos of Picard’s bodybuilding competitions.

His career path started in 1982, when Gold’s Gym, a facility known for bodybuilding training, opened its doors at the Fort of Ethan Allen Industrial Park. Picard heard the gym was looking for personal trainers, so he contacted the owners, Pete Sweeney and Bob Blood, who hired him immediately. Picard worked his full-time job during the day and, on nights and weekends, trained his growing clientele.

In April 1983, Picard, Sweeney and Blood hosted the first Vermont State Bodybuilding Championship at Essex High School.

“None of us knew what the hell to do,” Picard said, laughing. “We had no idea how to diet, how to do anything.”

The annual competition became so popular that it outgrew EHS and sold out the Flynn Theater in Burlington for the next three years. From 1983 to 1988, Picard won the Vermont State Bodybuilding Championship, Mr. New England, Mr. Old Orchard Beach and Northeast USA.

During the same period, Picard and his wife, Lorrie, competed as a team and, together, won the USA Couples Championship in Atlantic City and the Vermont State Couples Championship.

During the late ’80s, Gold’s Gym changed hands, and Picard moved his clients to the Athletic Club of Vermont. Years later, in 2000, Picard left his day job at Blodgett Oven to pursue a full-time career in personal training.

“If I don’t try doing this on my own, I will feel like I am cheating myself,” Picard said. “I had a great reputation, and I thought, with the support of the club that had trust in me, it would grow by leaps and bounds.”

Three years later, Picard, now in his 60s, had a major setback. The Athletic Club of Vermont closed its doors. So, he moved again to Planet Fitness in Essex. He used the gym until it changed its policy and stopped allowing outside trainers to bring in their own clients. He uprooted once again and relocated to the EHS gym until he opened his own facility in 2011.

Picard Fitness focuses on personal training in an intimate setting. In addition, the gym offers a circuit-training class on Thursday nights, open to anyone looking for a full-body workout. Picard’s clientele ranges from weight teams to seniors to people with physical restrictions.

“I work with a woman with cerebral palsy who has lost 42 pounds,” Picard said. “She’s a lot stronger with her weaker side, and she’s falling a lot less than she was before. I have a 78-year-old client who came in bent over and now has good posture.”

For nearly two years, Picard’s middle child, Adam, has worked as a trainer alongside his father. The younger Picard is a 2015 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he studied kinesiology – the ins and outs of the human body in motion, muscle structure and the essentials of strength and conditioning.

Like his father, at 12 years old, Adam Picard focused on light weights and proper form. When he turned 13, he started lifting. In college, he was a Division I baseball player and credits lifting as a major reason why he played the sport.

“The coach said, ‘We want you to come here mainly because you are a high school senior with a body of a junior in college,’” Adam Picard recalled.

Adam Picard’s clientele tends to be made up of young athletes from middle school to college. Picard and his son feel strongly that large fitness chains, which they call “factory gyms,” don’t offer the same level of personalized attention and experience.

“Anyone can become a trainer by reading a book and taking a test,” the younger Picard said, adding they ask their clients specific questions to help them meet their goals.

With more than 100 clients, Picard and his son are looking for a larger facility in Essex so they can accommodate new clients and welcome Picard’s daughter, Brittany, into the family business.