A first-timer’s trip to the fair

By Sam Heller

The carnival barker leaned against the counter of a gaudy kiosk, filled to the gills with stuffed animals the size of third-graders. In front of him, 12 orange-sized rubber balls were stacked in three pyramids of four apiece.

Three large plastic basins hung from a plywood board a tantalizing five feet back from the counter. If you can land two balls in one of the generously sized basins, you win a prize, he explained, sinking a few shots over his shoulder without really trying. Simple.

I already knew how this game worked. Some sucker from out-of-state, lured by the promise of fat prizes and big targets, slaps down $5 for a couple shots. But the bins are rigged at a jaunty angle so every shot bounces out. It was unwinnable, I figured, a rigged game.

I handed the guy my $5 and took my first shot all the same. It bounced out of the bucket, exactly as expected, and I experienced that wave of euphoria that sometimes accompanies being right.

“Try a gentler throw,” the barker suggester. “Underhand.”

I was skeptical, but I tried it anyway. The ball stayed in. The game, it turns out, wasn’t rigged.

It was four in the afternoon at the Champlain Valley Fair, and I’d already learned I wasn’t so good at carnival games.

Nobody in the newsroom was free to come take pictures, so I roped my girlfriend, Marlena, into coming along as photographer. Her friend KB was up visiting from Wakefield, Mass., so we brought her along, too.

I cleared a few fistfuls of garbage from my passenger seats to make room for my newly deputized news team, and we hit the road.

The drive from Marlena’s Burlington apartment to the fairground was uneventful. At the fairground itself, the journey became more complicated. A legion of parking attendants in high-visibility reflective vests gestured us through a labyrinth of traffic cones, parking lots and dirt and gravel roads.

A man with a kindly face and walrus mustache checked my parking pass and waved me toward an open spot.

We disembarked, blinking in the mid-afternoon sunlight. Behind us, hundreds of automobiles languished in the sprawling parking lot. Ahead, a line of fairgoers snaked its way to the ticket booth and the fair beyond.

We stood in line for only a few minutes, but I suspected we were lucky. The Champlain Valley Fair draws in nearly 300,000 guests over the course of its 10-day run.

If you factor in staff, administrators, vendors, contractors, custodians, carnies and agitated swarms of press, then the fair’s population on any given day approaches that of Burlington or Essex. In that sense, the fair is less an annual event and more a mid-sized city.

Not all great cities have iconic skylines – New York does, Dublin doesn’t – but the Champlain Valley Fair’s happens to be remarkable.

Scores of multicolored kiosks and booths, some roughly the size of small convenience stores, pile up favela-style toward the squat, rectangular expo building at front and center. The tallest rides jut out from that foundation at dangerous-looking angles, like surgical instruments by the operating table, or maybe torture apparatuses lined up beside the rack. Far in the distance, I saw a roller coaster car travel to the top of its loop and hang there for a minute, suspending its passengers upside-down.

Roller coasters give me the willies. So do log flumes, waterslides, drop-towers and all things bungee. In one of my most vivid childhood memories, I’m on a summer camp field trip to the Great Escape, waiting to board an ancient wooden deathtrap called The Comet. I’m too terrified to ride but too proud to back down, and with each passing minute of indecision, the line pushes intractably toward the rollercoaster, sweeping me toward what I imagine is almost certain doom.

From the schedules and promotional materials on the Champlain Valley Expo’s website, I gathered the fair was some sort of festival / amusement park / farmer’s market hybrid.

I imagined the more wholesome agricultural elements would be interspersed more or less evenly among the flashier, more spectacular, entertainment-oriented ones: a chicken coop by the drown-the-clown, a pumpkin patch to the right of the animatronic sideshow.

I was mistaken. This place was 100 percent spectacle. Vibrant kiosks, tents and attractions stretch out along either side of the path. Every single color is supersaturated, and every other color contrasts with the one before it. Every single typeface on every sign and object is bold.

While I tried to orient myself, a dazed little boy wandered face-first into my elbow. I braced for tears – it was a pretty good konk – but the kid didn’t even notice. There were too many other sights and sounds competing for his attention.

When the noise and colors got to be too much for us, we crossed over to the agricultural side of the fairground to wander through the animal pens and stables and gawked at the oxen and horses. For me, the highlight was the poultry building. I never knew there were so many diverse breeds of chicken, or that America’s favorite eating-bird could be so majestic.

KB and I tried fried Oreos for the first time – they were served in a big dish with about a cup of powdered sugar – and then we wandered around and people-watched until KB had to leave.

Marlena and I left right around sundown, just as the fairgrounds staff were turning on the lights. As we pulled out of the parking lot, the Champlain Valley Fair’s skyline was still glowing in the distance.