Members of the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction gathered at their Annual Meeting on January 28, where they approved a new capital campaign fundraising drive.

The goal of the Our Home, Our Future, Our Time Capital Campaign is to raise $822,000 to provide funding for needed repairs, renovations and improvements to the almost 150-year-old church building and adjacent properties that will maintain and preserve the historic buildings, increase accessibility and safety, and further efforts to expand ministry and outreach.

Key projects include replacing the roof on the Church and parsonage, sanctuary renovations such as painting and window restoration, repairs to the Church organ, reconstruction and paving of the Church parking lot, ADA accessibility improvements such as the construction of two new bathrooms, the completion of kitchen renovations and various other energy efficiency and safety improvements.

“I have been involved in two prior Capital Campaigns for First Church,” said Campaign Co-chair David Johnson in a news release, “and the enthusiasm and support among Congregation members for the current effort is very high. First Church has played such an important role in our community for almost 150 years and it is now our time to make sure that we maintain our facilities so that they will serve our community for another 150 years.”

Johnson said the campaign’s steering committee is optimistic about reaching its goal, so much so that it’s also identified a ‘stretch goal’ of $1.09 million that would allow it to complete an additional round of projects important to the Church.

Campaign co-chair Kaki McGeary said the theme for the campaign was chosen after careful consideration.

“To the members of our congregation, First Church is in many ways our home … it is a place to gather for worship with our families and friends, a place to celebrate life and support one another through all the ups and downs, and it is a place where we can work together to serve our community,” she said in the news release, adding more than 20 community organizations also regularly meet in the church.

The campaign began in late January and will be conducted in two phases culminating in June. A public campaign kick-off event will be held at the Church on Sunday, April 8. Construction is expected to begin in late Summer 2018.

“We also recognize that Church members who came before us did their part to take care of our buildings and grounds, and so now it is our time to do the same so that our children and grandchildren, our future, will continue to have a Church that is open and welcoming to all,” saidMcGeary.