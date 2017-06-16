Fire leads police to Essex woman’s pot cultivation 

By Colin Flanders

Police cited an Essex woman for the cultivation of marijuana after firefighters found over 40 individual plants while responding to a garage fire on Jericho Road on Thursday evening, a news release said.

Police say they seized the plants and cited Stacy Sartelle, 48, to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division after firefighters notified them of a “significant cultivation of marijuana” located inside the house while fighting the fire, the news release said.

The fire was contained mostly to the garage of the residence. The cause is currently unknown, but police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Essex Town and Essex Jct. Fire Departments responded. No one was injured.