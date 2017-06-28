‘My fellow Americans’: 60 people become U.S. citizens in ceremony at EHS

By Kaylee Sullivan

American flags and red, white and blue memorabilia waved in Diego Uribe’s hand last Thursday as he reached for his pant leg, revealing a flag-themed sock.

He was one of 60 people who pledged an oath of allegiance in the Essex High School auditorium on June 21, becoming a United States citizen. The journey, he said, wasn’t easy.

“I’m feeling great. Very happy. It took me …,” he said, trailing off.

“It took him 22 years!” a friend interrupted, proudly beaming behind him.

Surrounded by friends and family, Uribe explained his start as a student in the U.S. from Colombia. He graduated, eventually earned a master’s degree and now teaches Spanish at Dorset Elementary School.

All with different stories, the 60 new Americans ranged in age from 19 to 78 and originated from 27 countries. Some have lived in the U.S. for years on end by marrying into American families, receiving a green card or seeking a student or work visa.

Once they make the decision to naturalize, new Americans submit an application to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which hosted the event. A seven-month process ensues, including interviews, fingerprinting and the civics test.

Individuals have 100 prepped questions to study. When they enter the room on test day, they’re questioned on 10 of them and must answer six correctly. An English reading and writing section is also pertinent, USCIS public affairs officer Anita Rios Moore said.

When it’s all over, the candidates stand with their hands raised before a judge, Moore explained. Judge John M. Conroy proceeded over Thursday’s ceremony, which transformed the EHS auditorium into a courtroom.

Uribe said getting his green card was the most difficult part of his journey, but with perseverance and trust that everything would go smoothly, he persisted — just as his friends and family did to take a group photo, American flags and all.

The experience was not only a learning process for him, but for his students as well, who digested the

immigration process alongside their teacher. Like Uribe with his students, Julio Thompson from the state’s attorney general’s office and director of the civil rights unit invoked wisdom onto his fellow Americans on the EHS stage in his keynote address.

Thompson reiterated the power of making choices. In the newfound role of American citizens, the man called on them to make three simple choices: to read, write and speak.

And he wasn’t referring to tweets or Facebook posts, he said to a laughing crowd.

Instead, Thompson described the importance of education through reading newspapers, novels, poetry, history and science outlets in both English and the new Americans’ native languages. Writing can provide an opportunity to document an experience as a new citizen, he said.

“You are going to do things that matter, and you’re going to have experiences that matter,” Thompson said. “Those things may be good, they may be bad, they may be thrilling, they may be boring, they may be inspiring, they may be stupid. But they all matter because it’s part of your story. And your story is, of course, part of our story.”

USCIS Vermont Service director Laura Zuchowski agreed: “As a new citizen, you will help shape our nation’s future,” she said.

With at least two naturalization ceremonies occurring in Vermont every month, Moore said the EHS location allows for a large audience. She called last Thursday’s gathering special, saying its emotion sparked one of the more lively and celebrated ceremonies she’s seen across the state.

As the calling of names came to an end and the new Americans held their documentation in hand, the crowd rose in resounding applause. On stage, hands excitedly shot up in the air as a couple thumbs up accompanied numerous wide grins.

“Congratulations, my fellow Americans,” Thompson said. “We’re so glad that you’re here with us to work on the next chapter of our history.

“So, lets get started.”

Brattleboro’s Cleo Sawyer, originally of the Bahamas, took the sentiment to heart, saying she’s already planning on getting her passport.

As 60 new Americans trickled out of the auditorium, Sawyer perched at a wooden table registering to vote.

“I want to get the ball rolling on all the things I’m entitled to have and to do,” she said, pen in hand.