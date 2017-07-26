Fast & (somewhat) furious

By Kaylee Sullivan

My mom always taught me not to drink and drive. Texting behind the wheel wasn’t an option either. Or spinning out in a Mustang, for that matter.

Being the dutiful daughter I am, I’ve always listened. Up until now. With the car in gear, I slowly inched forward. The array of orange traffic cones appeared yellow now, and multiplied. I felt nauseas and dizzy, thanks to the drunk goggles I’d just strapped to my head.

“You got it,” my co-worker prodded from the back seat, simultaneously chuckling at my enlarged four eyes — something she made sure to chronicle on camera.

In the name of journalism, I’d decided to enter the Ford Motor Company’s Driving Skills for Life course, which aimed to showcase first-hand the dangers of distracted and drunken driving. A known speed demon in the newsroom, I immediately jumped on the story when the press release came through. But here, now, I was nervous.

My first task was to text the Pledge of Allegiance. My coworkers back at the office were a bit confused to receive my last few lines: “One nation under God individual one mayor.”

Just a short cry from the original, really.

According to my instructor, Todd Wittman of Arizona, student drivers are usually assigned lengthier subjects to type considering teens’ growing texting speed. At 23, I’d apparently aged out of the “kids these days” age bracket. Another sign of my aging emerged: I missed a stop sign earlier in the day as Wittman listed off dos and don’ts of the mostly open course, but he brushed it off as a beginner blooper instead of my aging eyesight.

The second course aimed to test my reaction time. A single lane led into three coned-off routes with traffic lights to test my ability to quickly switch lanes in an emergency. Wittman took me through the route once before I plopped into the driver’s seat, my nausea still paired with nervousness. It was time to floor it.

Pedal to the medal, we accelerated to what I assumed was a decent speed. Two of the three green lights turned red, and I swerved left. The green light flickered to my right, the direction I should have followed. I couldn’t ignore the obvious: My eyes aren’t as good as they once were.

Thankfully, the next time around I made the correct swerve. My delight was dampened, though, when Wittman politely told me I didn’t accelerate enough, making it easier to react quickly.

As they say, third time’s the charm, right? Pedal to the medal once again, I revved up and as the light changed from green to red, I followed the green. “Phew,” I thought, “mission accomplished!”

All hyped up, I later showed a video of my new driving skills to my editor, who was in for some deep disappointment. My 30 mph haul appeared as if I drove in slow motion. Even so, a swift heartbeat remained in my chest recalling the anti-lock brake drill that followed. Wittman told me to floor it until the light turned red – then I was to brake, and hard.

Act as if the neighbor’s dog is in the road, he said, encouraging me to brake with fuller force.

Wittman coached me to lift my body up and slam my weight down into the brake pedal. The harder the push, the faster you stop. And the safer “Fluffy the Dog” is, he joked.

It’s a good thing he explained things so well, because he didn’t have any controls in the passenger seat, just the car’s emergency brake in arm’s reach.

Last but not least was a spinout drill in a stylish, blazing red Mustang – a step or two up from my beat-up 2006 Saab.

Throughout the day, I’d gently adjusted to the newer car features. In my rig, I double pump the brakes with force, but in these Fords, the tiniest pressure jolts to a stop. So when it came time to jump in the Mustang with instructor Zenia Amezquita, I was finally acclimated to the ABS, but didn’t quite need it. Spinning out was all about gaining speed, releasing the gas around a corner and letting my hands fall into place on the wheel.

“You go where your eyes go,” Amezquita said. “Your hands will follow.”

As I kept my eyes on a cone over my left shoulder, the car started to spin out but remained controlled because my hands and eyes were in sync. It was unnatural to look over my shoulder, because I was so worried about hitting cones in my immediate vicinity. And who could forget Mr. Fluffy? Even so, I persevered. Skidding along the lot, a wide smile couldn’t help but stretch across my face. This was fun.

Feeling almost invincible — that nervous pit growing smaller in my stomach — spin out after spin out ensued.

On the outskirts of the course stood my co-worker, still clutching her camera. A man beside her couldn’t help but repeatedly say I should be driving faster. Looking back on the video footage, he had a point. My speed was snail-like, but you couldn’t have convinced me of that in the midst of my Mustang glory. I was the best driver on the track! Well, the only one, to be more specific.

As I exited the red-hot car, a group of teenagers waited to take a spin. I held the door open for a young driver and her mom. The engine’s roar filled the air as the tires hit the pavement.

Most of the parents and students there said they took the course to better their driving skills. Preparing for the unknowns, such as a dog crossing the road, a heavy load escaping off the back of a truck or a slippery snowfall is essential, instructors said. The latter is more prevalent in Vermont than in some other states that host the program, Wittman added, so Ford tailors to each geographical spot.

Essex police Cpl. Kurt Miglinas and Vermont State Police Lt. John Flannigan were also present to answer questions about the rules of the road. Wittman said kids often take part in the course because it allows them to drive with someone other than their parents. The instructors stress practice, but teens don’t always listen to their parents as well as they do professional drivers, he said.

Picturing my mom in the passenger seat during a spin out, clutching onto the roof grab handle with all her might, I had to agree. She would’ve had a heart attack.

That’s why I called her after my day’s work, not before.

“Mom, guess what I did today,” I said with a sly grin.