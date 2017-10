By Reporter staff

Essex High School graduate and Endicott freshman Emma Farrington was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Rookie of the Week for the third time in just her first season running for the Gulls.

Farrington helped Endicott earn a fourth-place finish as the top runner on the team, placing 18th overall with a time of 24:36.3 (6:35.9 average mile) on the 6K course. She was the fourth fastest freshman to cross the finish line.