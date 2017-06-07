Family and consumer science teacher departs

By Kaylee Sullivan

Family and consumer science teacher Terry Potvin, née Francis, wrote a farewell poem to her homeroom students as they ended their journey at Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in 1993.

The time has come to say so long and send you on your way.

And now, after 36 years in the Essex School District — six at Essex High School and the latter 30 at ADL — Potvin is the one saying so long.

But before you leave ADL, I have a few things to say, she wrote.

She’s seen the transformation from four to five food groups to the food pyramid and then to “Choose My Plate.” She’s watched Chromebooks flow into her classroom as hands-on classes like technology education and drama fade away in others. Over the years, she’s experienced growth in both class size and budget restraints and witnessed former students become coworkers.

Through it all, Potvin said, ADL has become her home and its people her kin. She’s spent over half her life at the school.

I’m sure my own kids would agree,

That you are all like family.

When she moved from the high school to middle school after receiving numerous reduction-in-force notices, Potvin was fearful. Little did she know she was about to fall in love with a caring, tight-knit community.

“It’s just been the best place I could ever be,” she said at her desk last week, with only a few pictures left hanging on the wall behind her.

Faculty help each other through the roughest of times both in and outside the classroom, she said. They watch one another’s children grow from young-ins to young adults and then to grown-ups.

Teaching middle-schoolers allowed Potvin to joke and be goofy, she said with a laugh, while helping them through an awkward stage in life. To her luck, she sees each of the 320-or-so ADL students for 12 weeks every year.

Sixth-graders tackle making mini pizzas and quesadillas while seventh-graders bake homemade bread whilst learning the ins and outs of food science. They also make soups for the annual Empty Bowls Project, which benefits the food shelf.

Once in eighth grade, students undergo cultural cuisine tasting and a local foods cooking unit with recipes for roasted radishes, beet cake and the latest: kale applesauce cake.

The most-senior students also run a “rewarding” in-school restaurant, Potvin said, where they apply and interview for jobs, meanwhile putting their cooking skills to use for other students and faculty to enjoy, Potvin said.

Feeling “it was time,” Potvin made her decision to retire last fall. Her position was posted for hire, she said, but it didn’t attract much interest. Her alma mater, the University of Vermont, dismantled its home economics program years ago as the discipline began to fizzle.

Due to lack of interest, her classroom will be home to a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, program next year.

“What I’ll miss the most, probably, is the kids being excited about things that we’re doing,” she said.

Whether it’s a kid yelling to her in the parking lot after a lesson on fabrics –“Mrs. Potvin, I’m wearing linen today!” – or a story of them cooking a studied recipe at home or their excitement about the 10 raised beds behind the school, she’s going to miss watching their faces light up, she said.

One of her favorite experiences, she added, is when her sixth-graders begin cooking for the first time.

“They sit by the stove and watch it like it’s a TV,” she said with a smile.

“Of all the things that we’re gonna lose with this program being gone, I think nutrition and cooking are the two things that are breaking my heart,” she continued.

Potvin thinks future students will be at a loss without cooking and nutrition lessons. These skills follow kids into their adult lives, she said.

Her former students agree. As a middle school boy back in the early 1990s, all Jaren Naef wanted to do was play sports. Sewing and cooking weren’t high on his priority list, he joked.

When he went off to college, though, the 1993 ADL graduate said he could crack an egg and cook meals for himself.

Now a father of two young girls, he attributed his ability to sew a button onto their dresses to his all-time favorite teacher, Mrs. Francis.

“She helped me through a lot of hard times,” he said. “[Middle school] is a hard age.”

The dissipation of the program, he said, “is a shame.”

Another former student, Ali Gallant, said Potvin provided her endless support and courage, which traveled with her through college and to her first home in the form a Beanie Baby that Potvin gifted her at eighth-grade graduation.

Looking back on class assignments over the years, Potvin said she’s had pajama pants passed down along generations, over 100 pillowcases donated to Conquer Cancer and dozens of blankets brought to Project Linus.

The latter two projects that benefited the community were some of her most valuable feats, she said, and they inspired Potvin to earn a masters degree in education with a focus on service learning — an accolade she earned in the last 10 years.

Potvin was also involved in countless projects and clubs throughout her tenure at ADL, including the annual basketball tournament, wellness and health team and the teacher mentor, peer leadership and Fuel Up to Play 60 programs.

Most of the colleagues she started with are now gone, she said, but Potvin is retiring alongside 41-year music teacher and good friend Gary Moreau.

Potvin said she’s looking forward to spending time with her three, soon to be four, granddaughters. She plans to garden and possibly find her niche in a crafts or garden store or teach sewing classes for the local recreation department.

Whatever she decides, she’s happy that her daughter, an EHS math teacher who also grew up with ADL as her second home, will carry on her legacy in the district.

Although our time together will

not soon be forgotten,

It will not be the same

without you here at Lawton.