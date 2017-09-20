By Reporter staff

By Diane Bahrenburg

Vermont takes pride in being ecologically-minded, and rightfully so. We are doing many things to enhance our state’s natural environment and health including billboard-free highways, farm-to-table programs, land conservation and university programs focusing on environmental sustainability, just to name a few. Our work toward renewable energy has earned us the No. 2 ranking in the United States for shifting to clean power.

Despite our reputation as a “green” state, we cannot rest on our laurels. This July, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation published its “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Update” for the years 1990 – 2013. Report data shows that after reaching a historic high for greenhouse gas emissions in 2004, Vermont was steadily decreasing its emissions each year. However, we are still far from our goal of reducing emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Worse yet, since 2011 our greenhouse gas emissions have actually been on the rise, taking us even further from our 2030 goal.

Clearly, we still have a lot of work to do to walk the walk of true environmental sustainability, especially in the face of climate change. Climate change is increasingly felt first hand by people around the country and the globe via more extreme floods, droughts, fires, heatwaves and storms. Vermonters remember Hurricane Irene in 2012, and our nation is still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Meanwhile, more than 2 million acres across the American West are aflame in one of the worst wildfire seasons ever.

Some of the lower-hanging fruit for Vermont to get back on track to reducing greenhouse gas emissions is in our housing sector. On a per capita basis, Vermonters have higher than average emissions associated with our homes. This is because many Vermonters live in older homes that need weatherization. Many of us also rely on heating oil and other fossil fuel products to keep us warm during our long winters.

Now is the time for Vermonters to think creatively about bold policies to help us move even more quickly toward clean, renewable energy and a better climate future. The Vermont Climate Action Commission, a recent initiative by Gov. Phil Scott, is holding public scoping sessions around the state to hear how Vermonters think we can solve the climate crisis. Please attend and make your voice heard. The public session closest to our area is on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall Auditorium, 100 North Main St. in St. Albans.

Diane Bahrenburg is a volunteer with the Grand Isle Climate Action Team. She is a former 32-year resident of Colchester.