By EMERSON LYNN

When the president reacts to something he doesn’t like in the news, he dismisses it by calling it fake. It’s worked, to an extent. Although Donald Trump’s approval rating is low, he has succeeded in convincing many like-minded Americans there is no reason to believe what they read, see or hear.

The majority of the attention paid to fake news relates to politics, and in particular to Trump. But that’s only part of it, and not necessarily the most pronounced part. Or the most troubling.

Fake news, or more specifically, false information, is becoming an industry in and of itself. The experts say there is no reason to believe the “industry” will do anything other than grow.

The Internet has the capacity to reach untold numbers, and the greater the numbers, the more money to be made. There will always be an element seeking an easy way to riches. And the spreading of false information isn’t necessarily illegal. This creativity seems to be outpacing our ability to control it.

A brief out of Stanford showed off its recent worked titled Face2Face: Real-time face capture and reenactment of RGB Videos. The students developed a process whereby a real-time video is captured and repurposed through actors to change facial expressions. The example used was one of former president George W. Bush during a news conference. The repurposed video changed Mr. Bush’s facial expressions in a way that made him look disingenuous, to say the least. It also looked completely real. That can be done in real time, meaning anyone’s features could be manipulated without their knowledge. Because we react visually to how people communicate, it has an effect on our judgment to what is being said, and to the person.

This doesn’t mean the software will always be used to the detriment of the person filmed; it could be used to soften or to improve the images. It could be used to improve the visual appearance of any public officials, but it would not be real. And the anonymous digital world being what it is, there is the distinct fear that it would be used more for ill than good.

It’s this altering of perceptions that has many world governments and special interest groups interested. Russia is active worldwide in changing the perceptions of what is happening there. China is as well. And North Korea.

Forty three percent of Americans polled say they can spot fake news and therefore see little need to be concerned. But that’s absurd. For decades we’ve had tests confirming most of us can’t remember the details of much of anything we’ve seen, thus rendering “eyewitness” accounts dubious.

The problems are obvious and concerning. If this false information becomes weaponized, and if we exist in a world where everyone believes what they see, then prudence is compromised. How do we know what to believe and what not to believe, and how are we supposed to respond?

Oh, no worries. Trust the algorithms.

Emerson Lynn is co-publisher of The Essex Reporter.