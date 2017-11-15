After failure to launch, admin. suggests bringing transportation in-house

By Colin Flanders

Essex Westford School District may dip its toes into the transportation business after administrators recommended creating a hybrid model that couples contracted services with a new in-house operation.

In doing so, the district could capitalize on its scale while shrinking its route tree to combat the extreme driver shortage that forced the district to can its 2017 busing expansion in Essex Jct., chief operating officer Brian Donahue said in a presentation to the school board last week.

Donahue said more operational control can increase the effectiveness of the district’s transportation model and allow for the village expansion to occur by next school year.

Getting there may be a challenge, though two tweaks are key to the admin’s recommendations: shifting schools’ start and end times so they’re aligned for more efficiency and finding an alternative to the door-to-door pick up method.

In the village, Hiawatha, Summit Street and Thomas Fleming all start within five minutes of one another and end at 3 p.m. This makes it impossible to efficiently transport children on the same bus, Donahue said, because the drivers must be at the same place at the same time.

Aligned start and end times could allow the same bus to transport students to different schools, simplifying the route tree and cutting back on drivers.

The administration also recommended exploring a designated ridership where families can opt in if their students plan to ride the bus. That would paint a clearer picture of the total ridership instead of estimates that sometimes force Essex Town buses to run unnecessary routes, Donahue said.

“That is a phenomenon of school busing: If you don’t have a designated ridership, you’re sort of running routes just in case,” he said, adding the district could also devise one or two stops for a neighborhood instead of stopping at each house.

These changes could significantly reduce the number of routes, Donahue said, by up to 40 percent overall.

An in-house operation can also save money on overhead costs because instead of paying a contractor for costs associated with accounting and human resources, the district can use its own departments to take on those tasks, Donahue said.

Those savings could then be leveraged for higher wages. EWSD’s contractor was offering between $14 and $18 per hour. Meanwhile, Champlain Valley Union, which performs transportation in-house, pays drivers between $22 and $28 hourly, Donahue said.

Donahue said the district wouldn’t necessarily have to mimic CVU’s wages since routes in the village will likely be shorter, but noted higher compensation will help in the recruitment efforts.

Otherwise, “we’re not even asking them to make a decision,” he said of the wage difference.

Next steps include creating bid materials for vehicle procurement, maintenance contracts and driver training and licensing services. The district will also study the internal demands on administration, bus storage, human resources and recruitment support, Donahue said, while asking if any current staff members are interested in bus-driving.

The district would also like to renew the Westford K-8 transportation contract, which expires next year, to align with the 9-12 busing contract that went into effect this year. Donahue said the district is also looking to introduce bus aides on a rotating basis to help manage student behavioral issues.

Notwithstanding any facility infrastructure improvements that may be necessary, these efficiencies will allow the district to freeze its fiscal year 2018 transportation spending of $2.86 million through FY21, since the Westford and Essex Town bus contracts expire in the prior fiscal year, Donahue said.

The changes could also help the Essex Town bus system, where Donahue said there are three permanent vacancies.

Brian Hemenway, general manager of Student Transportation of America — parent company of Mountain Transit, which serves Essex Town and had won the original bid for the Essex Jct. expansion — said he’s seen hybrid models like the district’s proposal. He said his company would bid for a contract when the time comes.

Gary Marckres, a transportation consultant who worked with the district over the last few months, said this year’s failure to launch may have been a “blessing,” because busing based solely on community lines is a system creates a system “wrought with inefficiency,” where an Essex Jct. student could be waiting for an Essex Jct. bus just 100 yards from a town bus.

“If we had succeeded, we would have wasted a lot of money,” Marckres said.

Still, the district will need to quantify the new model’s savings at some point, board chairwoman Martha Heath said.

“People don’t know if that’s $10 a year or $200,000 a year, and it makes a big difference,” she said.