By Sam Heller

A contingent of prominent Vermont statesmen, including Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott, gathered August 9 at GlobalFoundries’ labyrinthine Essex Jct. campus, nicknamed Fab 9, to celebrate the site’s 60th anniversary.

The celebration took place in a sweeping courtyard behind GlobalFoundries’ main lobby, where attendees mingled and chatted over hors d’oeuvres – including a dome-shaped cake baked to look like the company’s logo – before settling into their seats to listen to a brief speech by senior location executive Dale Miller who served as the anniversary’s master of ceremonies.

Miller began his introduction by welcoming a number of distinguished guests: Vermont State Sen. Michael Sirotkin, Reps. Betsy Dunn and Linda Myers, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation president Frank Cioffi and Vermont Chamber of Commerce President Betsy Bishop, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ outreach coordinator Haley Pero.

“And now, on to the good part,” Miller said before ceding the microphone to a rare speech by GlobalFoundries CEO Sanjay Jha.

Jha manages GlobalFoundries operations from New York to Singapore to Dresden. The anniversary celebration marked the elusive executive’s first visit to Fab 9 since the one-year anniversary of the company’s 2015 acquisition of the site from IBM.

During his speech, Jha congratulated the staff at Fab 9 for their perseverance and flexibility in light of changes that had swept the company.

Fab 9, originally nicknamed BTV, was first opened by IBM in 1957 to make wire contact relays.

Since then, it’s been regularly expanded and repurposed. In the ’60 s, IBM built several new buildings on the site and used it to produce 64-bit memory chips. In the ’70 s, it produced magnetic film memory for NASA.

GlobalFoundries acquired Fab 9 from IBM in the summer 2015.

Today, the company continues to produce microchips in addition to semiconductors and power amplifiers.

“This organization, this site, has been through multiple different avatars – multiple different versions of itself,” Jha said. “It’s evolved multiple times, and what it has done is innovated every single time to become the next thing which is valuable for the industry.”