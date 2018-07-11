Two construction projects in town are expected to cause traffic delays over the next several months.

A road rehabilitation project along Route 117 kicked off late last month beginning in Essex where the state highway starts and carrying through to the Jericho town line.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Pike Industries, Inc. plan to rehab the existing roadway sub-base and a new travel surface while widening the shoulder where feasible. The project will also upgrade drainage, guardrails and signage and place a new traffic signal at the intersection of the 289 off ramp and Route 117.

Officials expect to maintain one-way alternating traffic during construction hours and motorists should expected to travel on a gravel surface from mid-July through August. The project’s anticipated completion date is Oct. 11, 2019.

This week, motorists should expect delays as work crews continue underdrain and culvert work between Sand Hill Road and the Essex/Jericho town line.

Crews also plan to begin grinding down the existing roadway, so drivers should prepare for rough surface conditions.

A similar project covering about a mile of Route 117 eastward from its intersection with Elm Street finished up in 2016.

Meanwhile, the replacement of the pedestrian portion of the Main Street Bridge over Indian Brook will cause some traffic delays along Route 15.

After a November 2016 inspection by VTrans, the village learned the supporting beams under the sidewalk had failed, meaning besides the concrete connection to the Main St. bridge, nothing held the walkway up on either side.

Public works staff erected a temporary fix at the time and this May awarded Engineers Construction, Inc. a $137,000 bid to complete the job.

They will remove and replace the existing pedestrian portion of the bridge, and make minor repairs to the existing roadway bridge, as needed.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project and pedestrians can access through the construction at all times.

Still, officials expect delays and ask motorists to seek alternate routes, if possible.

Town engineer Aaron Martin said the project is currently on schedule and should finish mid-August.