Exhibit A: GALLERY to showcase Waters’ work

By Cindy Chittenden

In 2016, Tom Waters dared to try something most people only dream about. He walked away from his website design business to follow his calling as a full-time artist.

It started in 2012 when Carolyn, Waters’ wife of 22 years, started scoping out artwork to hang on a large empty wall in her Essex hypnotherapy office. He took notice and came up with a fun idea to try while his wife left on a week’s vacation.

“I went into A.C. Moore thinking, ‘Let’s get back into painting, Tom, after 30 years’,” he said with a chuckle.

He bought three canvases, paints and brushes and decided, “If it’s horrible, I will throw it in the trash, no one will ever know, and that will be the end of it,” he recalled.

Waters gave the painting to his wife for Christmas, and she dutifully displayed it in her office.

“This was the first step,” he said. “If that had been a failure, I probably wouldn’t have become an artist today.”

The Essex resident researched community arts organizations and learned of Essex Art League, a local organization that supports artists. He joined and quickly found himself among his people.

Encouraged by his new friends, he joined the Jericho Plein Air Festival, an event that brings together artists from around the state to complete pieces in one day’s time. The following night, the work is showcased at an exhibit at the Emily A. Gruppe Gallery there.

Reluctant at first, he gave it a shot. The painting was hung and, to his surprise, it sold.

In 2015, still running his website business, Waters began to volunteer at the Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville, later becoming a gallery assistant. There, he submitted a piece of his own work for a juried exhibit at the gallery. It was accepted and sold.

“The universe was trying to tell me something,” Waters said with a smile.

The opportunities kept rolling in. Last spring, the gallery manager left, and Waters was offered his position. He made the difficult decision to leave his old career behind.

“I initially sought to become a graphics and web designer in order to scratch the creative itch I had long suppressed, “ he said. “In reality, the demands of running that business required much more time doing administrative tasks and less time being creative. The artist in me wanted to spend more time developing my own unique creative vision instead of finding ways to implement the creative ideas of others.”

Since 2015, Waters’ work has been shown in 23 exhibits around the state. He primarily paints scenic landscapes, drawing inspiration from the natural surroundings of Vermont.

“I’m trying to capture the essence of a space that moves me spiritually,” he said. “The best feedback is when people say, ‘I feel like I just stepped into that. It’s so serene. I want to picnic there. I want to walk down that path.’ That’s when I feel like I did my job as an artist.”

While creating his new career, Waters has defined his own meaning of success.

“Success in my former life was about building financial stability and my reputation,” the artist said. “I have done a complete 180. If you are an artist and in it for the money, you are in the wrong business. The best work comes from the heart. You have to feel it and believe it. And that’s how you achieve financial success. It will come through your work.”

Waters’ next art exhibit opens October 12 at the Emile A. Gruppe Gallery