Two Essex Jct. businesses have linked up to create a one-stop-shop for local entrepreneurs looking to grow their business.

Excelerate Essex, the co-working space located on Pearl Street, will jump across the Five Corners next month and shack up with Earthlogic, a web design company that operates out of a former church on Main Street.

The move is an attempt to “ride the wave of change” occurring in Essex, according to Excelerate Essex founder Emir Heco, who said he’s considered it ever since first touring the Earthlogic space (though he admits he hadn’t mentioned it to Earthlogic founder Chris Kesler until recently).

But Kesler said the move comes at a good time for his company, too: For the last few years, Earthlogic has operated as a quasi-co-working space itself — tenants ranging from solar and software developers to video producers and photographers — and he planned to look for new tenants after some current ones moved on.

With Excelerate Essex coming on board, Kesler said the space’s use will be “all over the map,” but he’s looking forward to seeing what “new energy” the members bring.

The collaboration will allow the two companies to offer more services to startups, from amenities like a full kitchen, conference spaces and an espresso bar to the array of contacts the two owners have accumulated during their years in business, Heco said.

He and Kesler envision a platform on the Excelerate Essex website that allows a business owner to access any resource they might need, whether it’s forms for zoning and signage or contact information for trusted accountants or web designers.

Plus, Earthlogic’s open floor plan is a perfect space for a co-working venture, Heco said, since co-working is all about “random interactions and socializing and talking about your troubles.”

Heco notes not of all his current 20-plus members will move to the new space because some prefer a more private workplace that was offered in the Pearl Street building. They’re now showing off the space to current members.

Heco said he wanted to work with businesses that were positioned for growth when he first opened Excelerate Essex. But since the building still had room and people were willing to rent the space, he opened the criteria. He now hopes to get back to that initial focus of “hardcore entrepreneurship.”

That’s a grind Kesler knows well: He first started part-time on Earthlogic while still employed by an IBM vendor before moving to full-time 20 years ago. He’s also dropped hints for some new potential business interests, including a brewpub that would capitalize off his recent second-place finish at the Make The Cut competition.

Heco’s company, meanwhile, saw itself go from being Essex’s only co-working space to now the third to operate within a short stretch along Main Street.

Greg Morgan, chairman of the Essex Economic Development Commission, said he’s seen this innovative environment already bring out new business owners and creators. He hopes Excelerate Essex’s move further puts the town at the “front and center in the innovation game” and said he’s excited to see what the next six months bring.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said, “the kind of communities that are coming out of this.”