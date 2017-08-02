Lacking drivers, EWSD postpones busing expansion to Essex Jct.

By Colin Flanders

Essex Jct. families will be without busing for another year after the Essex Westford School Board voted to postpone its planned expansion in the village.

By a 5-1 vote, members decided on the postponement after learning their contractor has hired only one driver for the 11 necessary positions, a news release said.

The board will now require the administration to report back by November with “viable solutions,” the news release said.

The announcement comes less than a week after contractor Mountain Transit was required to share its new bus routes with the district.

Brian Hemenway, general manager of Mountain Transit’s parent company, told The Reporter in June he hadn’t filled any of the 11 open positions and cautioned he would need “flexibility” when the school year began. The district aided the recruitment push by distributing 6,000 flyers and emailing more than 4,000 parents.

Over three months, those efforts yielded just one licensed driver and two inquiries, both of whom would still need to undergo a training and certification process that can last more than a month.

In a PowerPoint posted to the district website, the board said a phased-in approach may have been possible with five or six drivers, yet beginning the school year with less than that makes it difficult to establish standard criteria for who receives busing.

The board’s $640,000 earmarked for the busing expansion in the fiscal year 2018 budget will go into the fund balance to help lower tax burdens in future years, the district said.

The board said the administration will also use a small portion of those savings to hire a transportation consultant for six months to help plan for the 2018-19 school year.

Meanwhile, pedestrian improvements at Albert D. Lawton and Hiawatha Schools are ongoing, and the district is researching long-term improvements for Summit Street and Fleming schools, where both officials and parents have voiced concerns over the potential congestion from bus traffic.

The administration is also working with the school board’s legal counsel to “determine the exact legal implications and consequences” of the postponement, the PowerPoint says, since state law requires school districts to offer equitable access to transportation.

The board noted driver shortages are a statewide issue and said the systems that allowed Essex Jct. to operate as a walking district, like crossing guards and sidewalk snow removal, will continue, as will the planned two-bus expansion for Westford’s high school students.