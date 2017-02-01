EWSD contract negotiations underway

By Colin Flanders

As contracts for Essex Town School District and Chittenden Central Supervisory Union teachers are set to expire in five months, labor leaders and school board representatives say the process to find a new agreement is underway.

The EWSD school board’s negotiations subcommittee, comprised of board members Kim Gleason, Brendan Kinney and Andre Roy, has met 11 times since August, including a number of closed-door negotiations with union reps Peter Picard from ETSD and Mike Gilbert from CCSU.

“It’s a very collaborative process,” Gleason said. “We’ve been fortunate with really goodwill coming out of the relationships each of our districts have had with our unions.”

Gleason wouldn’t discuss the specifics of the talks but said she’s hopeful the parties reach an agreement before the unified district begins on July 1.

In an email to The Reporter, Picard and Gilbert shared in her optimism. Both sides came to the table with unique proposals based on the current contracts, they said, leading to many hours analyzing details in the spirit of “compromise and fairness.”

“Currently, the two sides are working to find common ground. The process has been slow but positive and has yielded results thus far,” they added.

The comments are a striking contrast to the 15-month ordeal between Burlington teachers and its school board, which ended last October on the brink of strike.

Though an agreement will signal the unified district’s first ever teacher contract, Gleason’s no stranger these talks; as a member of the ETSD school board, she helped negotiate the district’s current teacher and support staff contracts.

She said every negotiation involves re-examining the previous agreement to make sure it still aligns with the district’s goals.

This time around will be different, however, since the board must unite two current contracts with disparities, which Picard and Gilbert described as “too many to list.”

Some major differences are in salary schedules, professional development reimbursements and health benefits.

While both districts utilize a step-and-column schedule — with pay increases dictated by a combination of experience and education — there are variances in how raises play out.

Teachers at CCSU with either bachelor’s or master’s degrees and no prior experience start with a $1,000 higher salary than teachers at ETSD. However, the most experienced and educated teachers with a master’s and 30 credits earn about $88,000 after 15 years at ETSD, $8,000 more than equivalent CCSU teachers after the same amount of time, the schedules show.

Essentially, ETSD salaries increase at a higher rate but have lower caps than at CCSU, making higher education more incentivized.

For example, a teacher at ETSD with a bachelor’s and 10 years’ experience earns about $63,000, compared to $61,700 at CCSU. After three years, however, that same teacher at CCSU can earn a top salary of about $67,000, while the ETSD teacher must earn more credits to receive a higher salary.

Though both contracts provide tuition reimbursement for up to six credits per year, some specifics differ.

Teachers at CCSU can carry over up to six unused credits to the following year, but ETSD teachers can only carry three, the agreements say. Both require any remaining credit allotments to be used that following year.

Health benefits also differ between the two entities.

Both offer a single, two-person or family membership in the Blue Cross/Blue Chief VEHI Dual Option Plan, but CCSU teachers contribute 16 percent to the plan, while ETSD teachers contribute 15 percent.

The subcommittee planned to meet Tuesday for a multi-hour executive session billed for negotiations. Gleason said they’ll likely determine a new meeting schedule as well to help facilitate the process.

“It’s a big body of work,” she said. “But we seem to share similar goals of having this be a collaborative process, having it do what it needs to do for kids, respect our educators and be sustainably for our community. It’s been a pleasure.”