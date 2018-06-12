A school bus transporting Essex-Westford School District students crashed Tuesday morning on Colchester’s Route 7.

The collision occurred just after 7:15 a.m. when a car driven by Justyn Williams of Colchester pulled out in front of the bus. The bus was driven by Doug Loso of Colchester, police said.

Williams and one student on the bus were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Colchester Rescue and Milton Rescue. Milton Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash delayed traffic on Roosevelt Highway for several hours, a press release said.