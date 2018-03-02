The Essex Warriors youth wrestling team had a successful season that ended at the junior high state meet on Saturday, Feb. 17. at Spaulding High School.

Under the guidance of Coach Chris Isham and Assistant Coach Keith Lamell, Essex came away with four state champions Jaymeson Arpey, Chris Folsom, Ollie Orvis, William Einhorn and Gill Stawinski. This was an especially exciting accomplishment for Orvis, an eighth -grader who just joined the wrestling team this year.

Earning their way to runner-up finishes were by J.D. Sunderland and Christian Stygles. Jake Sunderland placed third, Luke Leonard placed fourth, and Nevin Mack placed fifth in various weight categories. Caleb Cyr and Caleb Dixon added to the team effort, and due to season-ending injuries, River Koval and Anthony Rizvanov were not able to compete at states.

The top three in each weight class will participate in the New England championships, which will take place in Massachusetts on Sunday, March 11.