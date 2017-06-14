Essex team is county’s top Relay fundraiser

By Kaylee Sullivan

Balloons floating into the sky, applause erupting as cancer survivors trek the track and the camaraderie of a thousand people congregating around one goal: Funding a cure for a disease that’s affected far too many lives. This is how Essex’s Tassie Blondin echoes Chittenden County Relay for Life.

Her uncle, Don Wood of Essex, was diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Forty-four days later, he walked his first survivor lap at the event. A year after that, his family formed their own team. Fast-forward another decade, and “Team Blondin” has raised over $186,000 for the fight against cancer. Out of 94 teams in the county this year, they’re ranked No. 1.

But according to Blondin, of Essex Marketplace’s Blondin Insurance, it’s not a competition.

“It’s really camaraderie and applauding everybody else’s efforts. That’s what I really enjoy about it,” she said. “I always say what we can do together is far easier than what one of us can do alone.”

Over the years, the team has amassed between 8 and 17 members, including friends, family and friends of friends. Last year’s team drew a special youth: Wood’s grandson, Jordan Wood.

The Jericho 10-year-old raised over $1,000 in his first year on board. As of press time — with four days leading up to this year’s Saturday, June 17 event — he was close to $900.

With both sides of grandparents diagnosed with cancer, Jordan said he “got sick” of hearing of all those affected in the world. So, he acted.

Hitting the pavement, Jordan joined Team Blondin and journeyed door-to-door asking for donations. At age 9, he made a video explaining what a donation would do for the American Cancer Society, which hosts the event, and held a bake sale.

This year, he stuck to the traditional mode of knocking on neighbors’ doors. While doing so, he was pleasantly surprised to meet a cancer survivor who relays, too.

“It’s really sad and happy and kind of mixed emotions,” Jordan said of the event. Blondin agreed, noting there’s a sad connotation to the gathering. She prefers to focus on celebrating the survivors – as such, the survivor lap is a favorite.

“You may not even know the person, but you’re thankful they’re still there,” she said, picturing teams lined up around the track and applauding as survivors gallantly make their way past.

Years ago, individuals held a balloon for every year they’d survived. From one balloon to 25, it’s a memory Blondin will never forget.

Another noteworthy moment came in 2013 when Blondin gave the event opening speech.

“Survivors, I salute you for all of your strength and courage. Caregivers, I salute you for your never-ending care, love and support for our loved ones,” she said to the crowd. “Team captains, I salute you for all your hard work keeping your teams motivated. Relayers, I salute you for all of your hard work getting donations.”

Each year, someone new will hear the words, “You have cancer,” propelling Team Blondin forward into the fundraising frenzy again.

Wood’s wife, Sheila, was the victim this year. Luckily, her kidney surgery went well, and chemotherapy was not necessary. Still, the group marches on in raising both money and awareness.

With the event’s time change from the usual 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. to a noon – midnight window, the motto “cancer never sleeps” will be altered a bit, Blondin explained.

She may not be curled up in a sleeping bag for her usual catnap this year, but like always, she’ll rally until the night ends, and then continue fighting until a cure is found.

Recalling his first Relay, Wood remembers walking with his wife as he received chemo through a pump.

“The whole thing just blew me away,” he said.

Jordan felt similarly about people’s generosity, allowing him to extend fundraising far past his original goal: “It was just kind of mind blowing.”

Wood said his grandson’s support is heartwarming. So, too, is Relay.

“The experience – you gotta be there to believe it,” Wood said.