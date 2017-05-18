Essex takes second in BHS invite

Essex placed second during the annual Burlington Invitational last weekend, trailing St. J while beating CVU, South Burlington and Mt. Mansfield.

Jamaal and Sade Hankey paced the Hornets as individual winners, while second-place finishers included Ryan Guerino (long jump), Breyer Sinor (discus), Katie James (800m), Sade Hankey (triple jump), Hannah Neddo (high jump) and the girls 4x800m relay team.

Third-place finishers included Guerino (400m), James (400m), Emma Farrington (3000m) and Nejla Hadzic (low hurdles).

Essex’s Ryan Guerino crosses the line during the 200m event at the Burlington Invitational last Saturday. (Photo by Julie Guerino)