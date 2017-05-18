Essex takes second in BHS invite

By Reporter staff

Essex placed second during the annual Burlington Invitational last weekend, trailing St. J while beating CVU, South Burlington and Mt. Mansfield.

Jamaal and Sade Hankey paced the Hornets as individual winners, while second-place finishers included Ryan Guerino (long jump), Breyer Sinor (discus), Katie James (800m), Sade Hankey (triple jump), Hannah Neddo (high jump) and the girls 4x800m relay team.

Third-place finishers included Guerino (400m), James (400m), Emma Farrington (3000m) and Nejla Hadzic (low hurdles).