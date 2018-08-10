Vermont Swim Association Championships: Aug. 4 – 5
Town of Essex Swim Team: Top 12 finishers
6 & under Girls:
Violet Stamm – 25 free (9th), 25 back (10th)
6 & under Boys:
Gavin Vile – 25 free (4th), 25 back (3rd)
8 & under Girls:
Eva Bulakowski – 25 Free (4th), 25 back (4th), 100 IM (4th), 50 free (9th)
Zara Garofano – 25 breast (4th), 25 free (10th), 25 fly (11th), 50 free (12th)
100 Medley Relay – Eva Bulakowski (back), Natalie Hooker (breast), Zara Garofano (fly) and Eva Harton (free) – 4th
100 Free Relay – Zara G., Carlee Brownell, Eva Harton, Eva Bulakowski – 6th
8 & under Boys:
Finley Anger – 25 free (10th), 50 free (8th)
Tyler Haddock – 25 breast (3rd)
Ethan Shevchik – 100 IM (3rd), 25 fly (5th)
100 Medley Relay – Finley Anger (back), Tyler Haddock (breast), Ethan Shevchik (fly) and Ryan Lemire (free) – 3rd
100 Free Relay – Tyler Haddock, Ryan Lemire, Finley Anger and Ethan Shevchik – 3rd
10 & under Girls:
Elise Subin-Bilingsley – 25 fly (1st), 100 IM (4th), 25 back (5th), 25 breast (6th)
Abigail Jackman – 25 breast (10th)
100 Medley Relay – Emma Kelley (back), Abigail Jackman (breast), Elise Subin-Billingsley (fly) Emilee Brownell (free) – 3rd
100 Free Relay – Emilee Brownell, Emma Kelley, Abigail Jackman and Elise Subin-Billingsley – 3rd
Abigail Desilets, Abigail Cloud, Willa Wilson, Katerine Lacourciere – 8th
10 & under Boys
Eli Chaffee – 100 IM (11th)
Riley Drury – 25 breast (7th), 25 fly (8th), 25 back (9th)
Ken Lynch – 100 IM (7th), 25 back (8th)
100 Medley Relay – Taggert Ackerman (back), Riley Drury (breast), Ken Lynch (fly), Drew Wignall (free) – 3rd
Eli Chaffee (back), Zachary Jackman (breast), Wyatt Krings (fly) Evan Spivack (free) – 6th
100 Free Relay – Ken Lynch, Eli Chaffee, Drew Wignall, Riley Drury – 5th
Zachary Jackman, Taggert Ackerman, Wyatt Krings, Evan Spivack – 10th
12 & Under Girls:
Sierra Harris – 100 fly (1st), 50 fly (3rd), 50 free (9th), 50 back (10th)
Meghan Denton – 100 fly (2nd), 200 free (3rd), 50 Breast (5th), 50 fly (5th)
Sophie Krauss – 200 free (8th)
Lexi LaFountain – 100 back (1st), 50 back (1st), 100 IM (2nd), 50 Breast (3rd),
200 Medley Relay – Lexi LaFountain (back), Meghan Denton (breast), Sierra Harris (fly), Sophie Krauss (free) – 3rd
200 Free Relay – Meghan Denton, Sophie Krauss, Sierra Harris, Lexi LaFountain- 3rd
12 & under Boys:
Owen Ackerman – 50 breast (1st), 100 breast (1st), 50 back (5th), 100 IM (7th)
Ben Haddock – 50 fly (10th)
Jacques Lacourciere – 100 fly (3rd), 200 free (5th), 100 breast (7th), 100 back (10th)
Charlie McGeary – 100 breast (5th), 50 breast (8th), 100 back (9th),
Zachary Menz – 200 free (4th), 50 breast (9th), 50 back (10th)
Dallas St Peter – 100 back (2nd), 50 back (2nd), 50 free (6th), 100 free (6th)
Chase Wignall – 100 breast (10th)
200 Medley Relay – Zachary Menz (back), Owen Ackerman (breast), Jacques Lacourciere (fly), Dallas St Peter (free) – 3rd
200 Free Relay – Ben Haddock, Zachary Menz, Owen Ackerman, Dallas St Peter – 3rd
Jacques Lacourciere, Duncan Dubief, Chase Wignall, Charlie McGeary – 8th
14 & under Girls:
Saige Harris – 100 breast (6th), 50 fly (11th)
Katie Miller-Johnson – 200 free (1st), 100 fly (2nd), 100 back (2nd), 100 free (9th)
Ella Newman – 100 back (10th)
Izzy Subin-Billingsley – 100 fly (8th), 50 fly (12th)
Claire Toomey – 100 back (8th), 100 breast (8th), 50 back (9th), 100 IM (12th)
200 Medley Relay – Claire Toomey (back), Saige Harris (breast), Katie Miller-Johnson (fly), Ella Newman (free) – 3rd
200 Free Relay – Katie Miller-Johnson, Claire Toomey, Saige Harris, Ella Newman- 3rd
14 & under Boys:
Jacob Antonovich – 200 free (2nd), 50 fly (3rd), 100 fly (5th), 50 free (4th)
Luke Austin – 50 breast (3rd), 100 breast (3rd), 100 IM (3rd), 100 fly (4th)
Thomas Denton – 50 breast (1st), 100 IM (1st), 100 back (1st), 100 breast (1st)
Owen Robinson – 50 back (3rd), 50 free (5th), 100 back (5th), 50 fly (5th)
Luke St. Peter – 100 breast (7th), 100 free (8th) 50 breast (12th)
200 Medley Relay – Luke Austin (back), Thomas Denton (breast), Jacob Antonovich (fly) Owen Robinson (free) – 1st
200 Free Relay- Luke Austin, Owen Robinson, Jacob Antonovich, Thomas Denton – 2nd
15-16 Boys:
Oliver Austin – 500 free (1st), 200 IM (1st), 50 breast (2nd), 100 breast (2nd)
Jacob Crock – 50 fly (2nd), 100 fly (3rd), 50 breast (4th), 100 breast (4th)
17-18 Boys:
Casey Keenan – 50 free (1st) – VSA RECORD, 100 back (1st), 100 Free (1st) – VSA RECORD, 50 back (1st)
Elliot Limanek – 100 back (3rd), 50 back (3rd), 50 free (5th), 100 free (5th)
Ross Macy- 50 fly (1st),100 fly (2nd), 200 free (2nd), 50 back (2nd)
Cameron Marcus – 100 fly (1st), 50 breast (2nd), 200 IM (2nd), 50 free (3rd)
Our Sand Hill Park Town of Essex Swim Team swimmers finished a strong second scoring 2,416 pts to The Edge’s 4,406 with BTC placing third with 2,005 in the Vermont Swim Association Championships last weekend at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction. Over 800 swimmers from 19 teams across the state competed.
Above images: Town of Essex swim team senior Casey Keenan. Swimming at the State meet August 4 and 5. (Kevin Macy | Finest Image)