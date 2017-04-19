Essex tackles Colchester half marathon

By Reporter staff

Over 90 runners from Essex participated in the annual Colchester half marathon earlier this month.

Top overall finishers included: Loren Voyer (ninth), Oliver Hall (24th), Maurice Brown (26th), Eric Langevin (33rd), Jeff Weston (36th), Dylan McNamara (46th), Peter Hurd (49th) and Emily Davis (97th).

Essex runners also boasted impressive results in the race’s various age groups.

Voyer and Hall finished first and fourth in the 40-49 age group, respectively; Mai Linh Vankirk finished seventh in the 19 and under; Brown finished second in the 50-59 age group, Heather Brochu finished seventh in the 40-49 age group.

The event, split into two waves with 900 runners each, started at Colchester’s Airport Park and ended in Burlington’s South End. The course is mostly flat, and the majority takes place on the bike path.