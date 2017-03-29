Essex Sting captures MMU title

Back row: Asst. coach Jeff Reyome. Middle row (L to R): Eli Robinson, Josh Brown, Luke St. Peter, Jacob Reyome, Cooper Biederbeck, head coach Mike Lozier and asst. coach Eric Biederbeck. Front row (L to R): Pierce Bauer, Kyle Lozier, Isaac Wells and Tanner Robbins.
The Essex Sting AAU 12-and-under boys team took home the Mt. Mansfield Madness championship this past weekend, deating Colchester 39-36 in the championship game on Sunday.
The annual event is a major fundraiser for both the MMU and Essex basketball programs.
