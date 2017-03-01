Essex set for run at states

By Reporter staff

The Essex boys hockey team is eying a third-consecutive state finals berth after finishing the regular season on a 3-1 run.

The Hornets dropped their final game to BFA-St. Albans 3-1, their second loss to BFA this season. Yet their late surge positioned them in fourth as the state tournament begins. Essex now sits in the quarterfinals awaiting the winners of No. 5 seed South Burlington and No. 12 seed Colchester. The winner of that game will travel to Essex for a Saturday contest starting at 3 p.m.